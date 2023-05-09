Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha cannot stop smiling as paparazzi ask, ‘Shaadi me bulane wale ho?' Watch

Parineeti Chopra and rumoured boyfriend, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha were spotted arriving at the Delhi airport on Tuesday for their rumoured engagement this month. As the paparazzi started asking for pictures and asked them if they are inviting for the wedding, Parineeti started blushing while Raghav couldn't help but break into a smile. (Also read: Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha go on dinner date once again, fans tease him ‘Rajneeti se Parineeti’) Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha were spotted at the Delhi airport.

Parineeti was spotted in a red salwaar kameez while Raghav opted for a black shirt and pants as they were seen exiting the Delhi airport together with a bunch of security. In the small clip captured by a paparazzo which was then shared on Instagram, both of them came out of the airport with their luggage. As Parineeti and Raghav headed towards their car, the photographers started clicking their pictures and requested them to pause for a moment before getting inside the car.

One of the photographers even shouted, "Shaadi me bulane wale ho kya Pari?" (Are you going to call us to the wedding, Pari?) Reacting to this sudden comment, Parineeti started to blush. Raghav also smiled as the photographers asked him if he will invite them for the wedding. As they both got inside the car, the paparazzo then said, "Bhaiya, bhabhi (brother, sister-in-law) congratulations!"

Earlier today, both Parineeti and Raghav were spotted at the Mumbai airport together. This is not the first time that the pair have been asked about their marriage. A few days ago when Parineeti and Raghav were spotted upon their exit from a restaurant in Mumbai, they were also captured by the paparazzo. Despite being repeatedly asked “shadi kab hai (when is the wedding)”, the two remained quiet and left together in a car. They were recently also seen together at an Indian Premier League (IPL) match.

According to several reports, Parineeti and Raghav have already completed their roka. They are reportedly planning to tie the knot later this year in October. Parineeti was spotted at designer Manish Malhotra's house last month fueling more wedding rumours. The designer had designed the bridal trousseau of actor Kiara Advani who wed Sidharth Malhotra in February.

Parineeti was last seen in Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai. She has films like Chamkila and Capsule Gill lined up for release this year. Raghav, on the other hand, is a Member of Parliament.

