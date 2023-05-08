Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha go on dinner date once again, fans tease him ‘Rajneeti se Parineeti’

Parineeti Chopra and rumoured boyfriend and AAP leader Raghav Chadha stepped out for a dinner date on Sunday. The two were spotted upon their exit from a restaurant in Mumbai. Despite being repeatedly asked “shadi kab hai (when is the wedding)”, the two remained quiet and left together in a car. Also read: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha twin in black outfits as they watch PBKS vs MI IPL match in Mohali Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra post a dinner date on Sunday. (Varinder Chawla)

Parineeti was in a knee-length black dress paired with a matching long blazer and white sneakers. She also carried a tiny black sling bag. Raghav was complementing her in a grey shirt and black pants. Parineeti simply smiled at the photographers as she walked towards her car.

A paparazzo account on Instagram shared a video of the two from Sunday. Many were amused with how the photographers continue to ask them about the wedding. An Instagram user commented on the post, "Photographers are behaving like rishtedaars (relatives) these days.…'Shaadi kab hai (when is the wedding)'." Another wrote, “Jab tak na shadi ho tab tak yehi dono chalenge. Har jaaga ma'am shaadi kab h sir shaadi kab h (this will go on until they get married).”

Many also praised Raghav's looks in the comments section and praised his and Parineeti's pairing. A fan wrote, “Btw he looks so much better than other Bollywood actors.” Another wrote, “Mujhe ye dono pasand hain achhi hai Jodi (I like both of them, they make a good couple).” One more said, “Aweee such a cute couple ever.” “Her lover is beautiful,” read one of the comments. Many also teased them, saying, “Rajneeti se Parineeti.”

Several reports suggest Parineeti and Raghav are already done with their roka. They are reportedly planning to tie the knot in October this year. Parineeti was also spotted at designer Manish Malhotra's house last month. The designer had designed the bridal trousseau of Kiara Advani.

The two are occasionally spotted together on dinner outings and at airport. She also flies out of Mumbai frequently.

Adding weight to the rumours of their impending wedding, Parineeti's Tiranga co-star Harrdy Sandhu had told DNA, "I am so happy that it's finally happening. I wish her all the luck. I have called and congratulated her.”

