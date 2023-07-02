Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha wash utensils during seva at Golden Temple ahead of wedding. Watch

Actor Parineeti Chopra and her fiance, Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha performed seva at the Golden Temple in Amritsar during their recent temple visit. A video of them helping others and washing utensils has surfaced online. The couple is currently months away from their winter wedding this year, after getting engaged in May. Also read: Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha pray at Golden Temple

Parineeti and Raghav inside Golden Temple

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha during seva at Golden Temple. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)(Viral Bhayani)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video shared by a paparazzi account showed Parineeti and Raghav scrubbing utensils with others, as a part of seva. The actor was also seen smiling and chatting with someone while doing so. At the temple, Parineeti wore a white salwar and had her head covered with a dupatta. Raghav, on the other hand, wore a white kurta-pyjama with a grey Nehru jacket. He also covered his head with an orange cloth.

Internet reacts to Parineeti and Raghav temple visit

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The internet seems divided about the couple's temple visit. Reacting to their latest video, one user wrote in the comment section, “It’s seva… not for public viewing… seriously nothing is in good faith.. everything actors and politicians do is showbiz.” “Rich people only do seva in front of camera,” added another one. Someone also said, “They don't do it for camera.. Cameras run after them… They don't...ghar se Bahar niklte hi toh ye log inko capture lgte hain… Inhone toh nahi kha hoga na camera walo ki hme capture kro… They are so used to camera ki inko ab feel hi nhi hota camera h samne ya nhi (The moment they step outside their homes, people start capturing them. They must have not asked to be snapped. They have become used to the camera so much so that it doesn't make a difference for them). GROW UP PEOPLE. Neither their fan nor their haters. Just a neutral pov.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Parineeti and Raghav visited the Golden Temple together on Saturday morning. She posted a photo from the temple and wrote on Instagram, "My visit this time was even more special; with him by my side. @raghavchadha88 Vaahe Guru da Khalsa Vaahe Guru di fateh.”

Raghav and Parineeti wedding

Raghav and Parineeti got engaged on May 13 at Kapurthala house in New Delhi in the presence of their family members and several politicians. Reportedly, the couple will tie the knot between October 28 and 29 in Rajasthan, most likely in Udaipur.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON