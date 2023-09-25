Parineeti Chopra makes first appearance after wedding with Raghav Chadha, wears jeans with sindoor and pink chooda

Just married, actor Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha finally made their first public appearance as husband and wife after tying the knot in Udaipur. The two were papped at the Udaipur jetty as they were leaving for their wedding reception in Chandigarh. The two held hands while posing for the media. Also read: Parineeti Chopra walks down the aisle in statement bridal veil with Raghav Chadha's name on it; see wedding look pics

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha after wedding look

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha make first public appearance after wedding in Udaipur. (Varinder Chawla)(Varinder Chawla)

The MP sported a casual look in a white high-collar shirt and black pants. The actor looked beautiful as ever in her newlywed look. She sported sindoor and even showed her minimal mehendi as she came wearing denim pants, a pink top and a pink poncho. She also opted for a non-traditional chooda in a matching pink shade.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha Udaipur wedding

This marks their first official appearance in front of the paparazzi after the private wedding at The Leela Palace. Earlier in the day, Parineeti and Raghav finally treated fans to their first pictures from their all-ivory-themed wedding.

From Parineeti wearing a long veil with Raghav's name embroidered in Hindi to opting for minimal kaleere and mehendi, the two had the sweetest wedding with their attention to detail. Parineeti shared pictures from her ‘pearl white wedding’ on Instagram and wrote in the caption, “From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time .. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn’t have lived without each other .. Our forever begins now…."

Priyanka Chopra to cousin Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti's cousin Priyanka Chopra who couldn't attend the wedding ceremony in India due to work commitments, dedicated a sweet note for the couple. Sharing the same photos as posted by Parineeti, Priyanka from the US, wrote, “Picture perfect.. sending so much love to the newly weds on their special day! Welcome to the Chopra family @raghavchadha88 … hope you’re ready to dive into the crazy with us. Tisha you are the most beautiful bride ever.. we’re sending you and Raghav all the love and blessings for a lifetime of happiness. Take care of each other and protect this beautiful love. Love you little one.”

