Parineeti Chopra, asked about being trolled for Saina teaser, has this to say

At the trailer launch of Saina, Parineeti Chopra was asked about negative comments on the teaser. She said that she ignores mindless trolling but takes genuine criticism into consideration.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 05:53 PM IST
Parineeti Chopra in and as Saina.

Parineeti Chopra, who plays badminton champion Saina Nehwal in the soon-to-be-released biopic Saina, addressed a question on trolling over the teaser. At the trailer launch of the film on Monday, she said that if the criticism is genuine, she takes it into consideration, but ignores mindless trolling.

When a journalist asked her about negative comments on the Saina teaser, Parineeti said, “Main actually bohot alag dimaag ki hoon. Agar mujhe lagta hai ki jo koi bol raha hai, woh sahi bol raha hai, toh main unko bolti hoon, ‘Haan, tum bilkul sahi bol rahe ho and I agree with you.’ Jab mujhe pata hai ki koi sirf bolne ke liye bol raha hai toh main unko ignore kar deti hoon (Actually, I think differently. If I feel that the criticism is correct, I say, ‘Yes, you are right and I agree with you.’ When I know that someone is criticising just for the sake of it, I ignore).”

“Main apna mind use karti hoon ki trolling mein kuch dum hai aur mujhe kuch karne ki zaroorat hai uss baare mein ya phir aise bolne ke liye bol rahe hai (I use my mind to see if there is any merit to the trolling and I need to do something about it),” she added.

Also read | Ananya Panday recalls being trolled as ‘flatscreen’ even before entering Bollywood: ‘You start doubting yourself’

The trailer of Saina released on the occasion of International Women’s Day. The film showcases the badminton ace's journey from being born in a middle-class family in Haryana to becoming the World No 1 player.

At the trailer launch, Parineeti said that she wanted to do a different film like Saina, as all her films were ‘pretty much an extension of me or what writers and directors thought I was’. She said, “They were writing roles which were very similar and I was also choosing those films. When this film came into my life, it was exactly what I was looking for, because I was looking to surprise everybody and do something which I am not really known for.”

parineeti chopra saina nehwal

