Saina Trailer: Parineeti Chopra is ready to break the Great Wall of China to become a champion
- On the occasion of International Women's Day, Parineeti Chopra released the trailer of her upcoming sports-themed movie Saina. She plays the role of badminton champion Saina Nehwal.
Parineeti Chopra released the first trailer of Saina on the occasion of International Women's Day. The actor essays the role of badminton champion Saina Nehwal in the sports-themed movie.
The film charts the journey of a young girl from Haryana who aspires to become the first female badminton player with the number 1 ranking. The trailer opens with Saina's mother Usha Rani (Meghna Malik), excitedly informing the family that Saina has been selected in the state team. As the trailer progresses, Saina climbs the ladder of success before she is selected as a part of the national team.
Standing in front of the team's coach (played Manav Kaul), Saina raises her hand when asked who believes they can be the world's number one badminton player. Soon, Saina's hardships are put in the spotlight, with glimpses of her intense training, the matches that propel her towards her dream, and the hurdles she crosses to become the world champion.
"Main hara dungi inko, main maar dungi, Great Wall of China tod dungi main (I'll beat them, I'll beat them, I will break the Great Wall of China)," Saina says, describing her quest to become the champion.
Saina has been written and directed by Amole Gupte. The team recently released the first poster and the teaser, giving fans a look at Parineeti as Saina. Although the teaser was intriguing, the poster received criticism. Fans pointed out that the toss in the poster appeared to be that of a tennis serve and not how a badminton player would toss the shuttlecock.
Taking to Facebook, the director explained, "Too much speculation in the digital media about the poster... ‘looks like a tennis serve... Saina doing a Sania’ etc etc… If Saina is the flying shuttle, then clearly, the girl’s hand with the National colours wristband is the hand of the Indian Girl Child aspiring to reach Saina’s height!!!"
"High Concept Poster by Rahul Nanda has to be unfortunately explained in detail to a quick reacting, impatient world... not stopping to think before rubbishing anything!!! Socho!!!” he added.
Saina gave her seal of approval to Parineeti's look in the movie. She took to Twitter and said, "Woww this is superb ... love the look as mini saina."
Saina is being produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Sujay Jayraj, and Rajesh Shah. It is set to release in theatres on March 26.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Darsheel Safary: Want to explore the darker side of characters
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After Kareena shares first picture of second baby, Karisma and Malaika react
- Kareena Kapoor's friends and family members reacted to her Women's Day post, in which she shared the first picture of her second son.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taapsee Pannu on Income Tax raid: ‘I was wondering who is giving me ₹5 crore’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saina Trailer: Parineeti Chopra is ready to break the Great Wall of China
- On the occasion of International Women's Day, Parineeti Chopra released the trailer of her upcoming sports-themed movie Saina. She plays the role of badminton champion Saina Nehwal.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sunny Leone, who got hate mails at 21, is now enjoying her 'dream life'
- Sunny Leone, in a new video shared on Instagram, gave a glimpse into her journey from being boycotted at awards shows and facing criticism to professional success and personal happiness.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Varun’s fans interrupt Bhediya shoot, he climbs atop car to address them. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Madhuri Dixit wishes son Ryan on his 16th birthday: 'You fill my heart with joy'
- Madhuri Dixit took to social media to wish her son Ryan as he turned 16. She also posted pictures of other family members on the occasion.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ananya Panday hails her grandmothers on the occasion of Women's Day
- Ananya Panday took to social media to share pictures of her grandmothers and celebrated them on the occasion of International Women's Day.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amitabh dedicates Women's Day post to all his beloved women in the family
- Amitabh Bachchan took to social media to wish all his fans on International Women's Day. He also said everyday was Women's Day, in his eyes.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rhea makes Instagram comeback with Women's Day post for her mother
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aarya Babbar: OTTs have taken off the salability factor from projects
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Adah Sharma: When people are doing experimental stuff they only think of me
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Women’s Day Special | Ekta Kapoor, Guneet Monga and Tahira Kashyap Khurrana: We just want to create better opportunities for women
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bobby Deol: Have never given importance to awards, my father’s been a legend, didn’t get a single Best Actor award
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anushka, daughter Vamika are a happy duo in Virat's Women's Day pic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox