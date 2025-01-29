Parineeti Chopra lauds Raghav Chadha for ‘fixing a real problem’ of overpriced airport food in Parliament

Actor Parineeti Chopra has showered praises on her husband-AAP MP Raghav Chadha a month after he spoke in the Parliament about the overpriced food and beverages at airports. After his speech, the Civil Aviation Ministry launched the Udaan Yatri Cafe. Now, taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, Parineeti called Raghav Chadha "a true leader" for "fixing a real problem". Her tweet comes amid the approaching Assembly elections in Delhi on February 5. (Also Read | ‘She is happy, I am married’: Parineeti Chopra is unimpressed, makes a face at Raghav Chadha's joke) Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha tied the knot on September 24, 2023.

Parineeti Chopra lauds Raghav Chaddha

On X, Parineeti shared an old edited video of Raghav speaking about "food affordability" in Parliament's Winter Session. In the clip, Raghav also called the Udaan Yatri Cafe step a win of the people. Parineeti tweeted, "So so proud of you, my @raghav_chadha, for being a true leader for the people, and fixing a real problem!"

She added, "Overpriced food at airports is an issue that resonates with so many Indians (including us), and your voice has brought a real change starting with the #UdaanYatriCafe. Yayy for cheaper food and drinks at airports! (Heart eyes emoji) Proud of you, my Ragaii! (Sparkles emoji)."

What Raghav had said about high prices of food at airports

In December last year, Raghav criticised the exorbitant prices of water, tea and snacks at airports. In his Parliamentary speech, he highlighted the plight of passengers forced to pay inflated prices for food and beverages at airports. "A water bottle costs ₹100, and tea is priced at ₹200-250. Can't the government establish affordable canteens at airports?" he had questioned.

About Udaan Yatri Cafe

Later, the government introduced the Udaan Yatri Cafe initiative, starting with Kolkata's Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport, where affordable food and beverages will now be made available. The cafe would offer essential items like water bottles, tea, coffee, and snacks at reasonable prices.

About Parineeti and Raghav

Parineeti and Raghav tied the knot on September 24, 2023 in Udaipur, Rajasthan in the presence of close friends and family members. It was attended by several well-known faces of the entertainment industry and politicians.

She was last seen in Amar Singh Chamkila, in which she starred alongside Diljit Dosanjh. Imtiaz Ali helmed the film. Diljit portrayed Chamkila, the top-selling artist of his era. Parineeti essayed the role of Amar Singh Chamkila's wife, Amarjot Kaur.