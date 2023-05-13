Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha engaged; actor flaunts massive diamond ring in first official pics

Actor Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha got engaged in New Delhi on Saturday. It was held at Raghav's Delhi home, Kapurthala House. After the ceremony, Parineeti took to her Instagram account and made it official with photos from the ceremony. Also read: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha engagement live updates

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha got engaged in Delhi.

The actor wrote, “Everything I prayed for .. I said yes!” The two twinned in white traditional outfits for the special day. The actor also flaunted her big engagement ring in the first photo.

The couple opted for a traditional Sikh ceremony reportedly. As per the news agency ANI, the ceremony seemingly began at 5 in the evening. It reportedly started off with a Sukhmani Sahib Path followed by Ardas at 6 pm.

It was a private ceremony, only attended by close friends, politicians and families. Ahead of the ceremony, Priyanka Chopra, Manish Malhotra, Pawan Sachdeva, Sahaj Chopra, Shivang Chopra and others were seen arriving at the venue. Several political leaders, including Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal were also among the guests. No mobile phones were allowed and tight security was in place at the venue.

Hours before the engagement, Raghav was spotted sipping chai in a paparazzi video. He wore a simple white kurta-pyjama.

Dating rumours about Parineeti and Raghav began in March after they were seen together on a lunch date in Mumbai. Since then, they have been spotted together on several occasions. When the paparazzi asked them about the rumours, neither Parineeti nor Raghav confirmed or denied them. However, the couple continued to go on occasional dinner dates but none answered to any of the questions asked by the paparazzi, with ‘shadi kab hai (when is the wedding)' being the most popular one.

As per reports, Parineeti and Raghav studied together at the London School of Economics. They have been friends for a long time. Parineeti, who was last seen in Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai, will be seen in Chamkila next. The film is helmed by Imtiaz Ali and also stars Diljit Dosanjh. She also has Capsule Gill with Akshay Kumar lined up for release this year. On the other hand, Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha is a Member of Parliament.

