Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha spotted IND Vs AUS WTC final, pose with fan in London

Actor Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha are currently making the most of their time in London. Some of their photos from the British capital have surfaced online. The couple recently attended the India Vs Australia World Test Championship final at the Oval. Also read: Step inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's rumoured wedding venue in Udaipur with rooms starting at ₹35000

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha at India Vs Australia WTC final

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's photos from London.

The photo featured Parineeti and Raghav Chadha sitting next to each other in the audience. While the actor wore a white dress with a green blazer and sunglasses, Raghav kept it stylish in a blue sweater, black trousers and black sunglasses. The couple seems to be a cricket lovers as previously they had attended Indian Premier League matches together as well.

Besides this, a photo of Raghav and Parineeti from the streets of London is also doing rounds on the internet. It features the couple posing with a fan. Raghav and Parineeti flashed their biggest smiles for the camera in their casual outfits.

Raghav and Parineeti are reportedly longtime friends. They dated and later got engaged in an intimate ceremony in Delhi on May 13. Later, Parineeti made their relationship official on Instagram with the first photos from their engagement ceremony and wrote, “Everything I prayed for... I said yes!”

They will be reportedly tying the knot this year. As per the latest update, the couple has started wedding venue hunting, and are planning to get married between September and November this year in Rajasthan.

As per a source, Parineeti was recently in Udaipur and Kishangarh, followed by plans for Jaipur. While she went solo in Udaipur, she was joined by Raghav for the rest of the tour in Rajasthan.

“Parineeti was inquiring about the weather in Udaipur, when does the monsoon start and winter start. She had September in her mind. I told her that we have late monsoon, so it would be rainy till the last week of September. At that instance, she looked at her PA and noted down the information,” Shikha Saxena, Deputy Director of Tourism Department, Udaipur told Hindustan Times earlier. Meanwhile, the latest report claimed that they will most likely get married at The Oberoi Udaivilas in Udaipur. However, nothing has been confirmed yet.

