Parineeti Chopra reacts to fans calling Raghav Chadha 'jiju' during IPL match

Actor Parineeti Chopra has reacted to a video in which fans called her husband, politician, Raghav Chadha, 'jiju (brother-in-law)'. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Parineeti re-shared the video. (Also Read | Parineeti Chopra has the ‘best sensations’ as Raghav Chadha recreates her viral Hasee Toh Phasee reel. Watch) Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha tied the knot in 2023.

Fans cheer for ‘jiju’ Raghav Chadha at IPL match

The clip, originally shared by raghav_chadhafan, was from the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, where the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings match took place on Sunday. After spotting Raghav Chadha at the stadium, the crowd screamed 'jiju' and waved at him.

How Parineeti reacted to the gesture

A smiling Raghav waved back at the crowd. The words on the clip read, "Fans call Raghav Chadha jiju at RCB-PBKS match." Re-sharing the post, Parineeti wrote, "(Laughing face emojis) you guys are the sweetest."

Parineeti re-shared the video.

Parineeti and Raghav tied the knot on September 24, 2023, at the Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan, in the presence of close friends and family members. Several well-known faces of the entertainment industry and politicians attended the ceremony.

About Parineeti's films

Parineeti was last seen in Amar Singh Chamkila with Diljit Dosanjh. Imtiaz Ali helmed the film. Diljit portrayed Chamkila, the top-selling Punjabi artist of his era. Parineeti essayed the role of Amar Singh Chamkila's wife, singer Amarjot Kaur.

Amar Singh Chamkila presents the true story of Punjab's original rockstar of the masses, who emerged from the shadows of poverty and rose to the heights of popularity in the eighties due to the sheer power of his music, angering many along the way, which led to his assassination at the young age of 27.

Parineeti is set to star in an upcoming mystery thriller series on Netflix. The yet untitled project will be directed by Rensil D'Silva. Siddharth P Malhotra produces the series, which also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Anup Soni, Jennifer Winget, and Chaitannya Choudhry. Sumeet Vyas, Soni Razdan, and Harleen Sethi round out the cast.