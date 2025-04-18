Parineeti Chopra has the ‘best sensations’ as Raghav Chadha recreates her viral Hasee Toh Phasee reel. Watch

'Kaise hai ye sensations?' Then the deluge of all the feels and thrills as Parineeti Chopra's character from Hasee Toh Phasee says in a short breath. This dialogue has been going viral on social media for the past few days, with several celebrities putting the audio on their Instagram reels. Now Parineeti's husband Raghav Chadha has also joined the trend and it could not get any cuter. (Also read: Parineeti Chopra calls herself ‘Harvard wife’, cheers for husband Raghav Chadha as he completes leadership program) Actor-singer Parineeti Chopra with husband, politician Raghav Chadha.

Raghav's latest post

Raghav assembled multiple pictures clicked with Parineeti to make this reel, which contained snaps from their wedding, honeymoon trip, vacation, karwa chauth celebration, Wimbledon outing and more. It all arrived in quick sensation with the audio of the viral reel. Check out the cute post here:

In the caption, Raghav wrote, “Her dialogue went viral. Everyone’s vibing. I had FOMO.”

Parineeti's reaction

Reacting to the sweet post, Parineeti commented, “The best sensations out of all 🥰🥰 ragaiii”

Last month, Raghav announced that he had completed his leadership training program at Harvard Kennedy School. In the caption, he said, "From intense classroom teachings to insightful discussions with brilliant minds from across the world, the Harvard experience has been nothing short of transformative. My time at Harvard has made me gain fresh global perspectives, has expanded my horizons and reinforced my commitment to public service. Grateful for this journey of knowledge and new friendships!"

Parineeti cheered for Raghav and posted an Instagram Story with the caption, “My husband is a Harvard return.” In another post, she wrote, “Ahem, I'm a Harvard wife. Bye.”

Parineeti and Raghav tied the knot on September 24, 2023, at the Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The wedding was attended by several well-known faces of the entertainment industry and politicians, as well as close friends and family members.

She was last seen in Amar Singh Chamkila, in which she starred alongside Diljit Dosanjh. She will be next seen in a Netflix series.