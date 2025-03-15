Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Mar 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Parineeti Chopra calls herself ‘Harvard wife’, cheers for husband Raghav Chadha as he completes leadership program

BySantanu Das
Mar 15, 2025 05:31 PM IST

Parineeti Chopra could not be more proud of husband Raghav Chadha as he announced that he has completed the leadership program at Harvard Kennedy School.

Actor Parineeti Chopra often takes to her Instagram account to give shoutout to her husband-AAP MP Raghav Chadha as he makes public speeches on different social issues. Raghav announced that he completed his leadership training program at Harvard in the last few days, and Parineeti could not be any prouder. She called herself a ‘Harvard wife’ in the comments section of Raghav's post. (Also read: Parineeti Chopra is ‘crushing’ on Raghav Chadha for being invited to Global Leadership Program at Harvard Kennedy School)

Parineeti Chopra cheered for Raghav Chadha as he completed the leadership program.
Parineeti Chopra cheered for Raghav Chadha as he completed the leadership program.

Parineeti calls herself ‘Harvard wife’

Parineeti took to her Instagram Stories and posted Raghav's latest post, with the caption, “My husband is a Harvard return.” In another post, she wrote, “Ahem, I'm a Harvard wife. Bye.”

Parineeti via Instagram Stories.
Parineeti via Instagram Stories.

Raghav's Harvard diaries

Raghav had shared series of pictures from the last few days at Harvard. He was seen posing with the rest of the attendees, sitting inside the classroom, and interacting with the professors. In the caption, Raghav wrote: “Learning, unlearning, and growing—one class at a time!”

He went on to add, "From intense classroom teachings to insightful discussions with brilliant minds from across the world, the Harvard experience has been nothing short of transformative. My time at Harvard has made me gain fresh global perspectives, has expanded my horizons and reinforced my commitment to public service. Grateful for this journey of knowledge and new friendships!"

In the comments section of Raghav's post, Parineeti wrote, “Ladies and gentlemen, I’m a Harvard Wife. Bye”

Parineeti and Raghav tied the knot on September 24, 2023, at the Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The wedding was attended by several well-known faces of the entertainment industry and politicians, as well as close friends and family members.

She was last seen in Amar Singh Chamkila, in which she starred alongside Diljit Dosanjh. She will be next seen in a Netflix series.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 15, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On