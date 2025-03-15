Parineeti Chopra calls herself ‘Harvard wife’, cheers for husband Raghav Chadha as he completes leadership program

Actor Parineeti Chopra often takes to her Instagram account to give shoutout to her husband-AAP MP Raghav Chadha as he makes public speeches on different social issues. Raghav announced that he completed his leadership training program at Harvard in the last few days, and Parineeti could not be any prouder. She called herself a ‘Harvard wife’ in the comments section of Raghav's post. (Also read: Parineeti Chopra is ‘crushing’ on Raghav Chadha for being invited to Global Leadership Program at Harvard Kennedy School) Parineeti Chopra cheered for Raghav Chadha as he completed the leadership program.

Parineeti calls herself ‘Harvard wife’

Parineeti took to her Instagram Stories and posted Raghav's latest post, with the caption, “My husband is a Harvard return.” In another post, she wrote, “Ahem, I'm a Harvard wife. Bye.”

Parineeti via Instagram Stories.

Raghav's Harvard diaries

Raghav had shared series of pictures from the last few days at Harvard. He was seen posing with the rest of the attendees, sitting inside the classroom, and interacting with the professors. In the caption, Raghav wrote: “Learning, unlearning, and growing—one class at a time!”

He went on to add, "From intense classroom teachings to insightful discussions with brilliant minds from across the world, the Harvard experience has been nothing short of transformative. My time at Harvard has made me gain fresh global perspectives, has expanded my horizons and reinforced my commitment to public service. Grateful for this journey of knowledge and new friendships!"

Parineeti and Raghav tied the knot on September 24, 2023, at the Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The wedding was attended by several well-known faces of the entertainment industry and politicians, as well as close friends and family members.

She was last seen in Amar Singh Chamkila, in which she starred alongside Diljit Dosanjh. She will be next seen in a Netflix series.