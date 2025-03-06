Parineeti Chopra is ‘crushing’ on Raghav Chadha for being invited to Global Leadership Program at Harvard Kennedy School

Actor Parineeti Chopra often cheers for husband-AAP MP Raghav Chadha as he makes public speeches on different social issues. Raghav's latest accomplishment now inspires the actor, as he announced that Harvard Kennedy School selected him for a leadership program. (Also read: Parineeti Chopra lauds Raghav Chadha for ‘fixing a real problem’ of overpriced airport food in Parliament) Actor-singer Parineeti Chopra with husband, politician Raghav Chadha.

Parineeti's shoutout for Raghav

Parineeti shared Raghav's latest video post on her Instagram Stories and wrote in the caption, “BRB. Crushing on this inspiring human.”

Parineeti Chopra via Instagram Stories.

Raghav had earlier shared a video announcement on his Instagram account, where he said that he has been invited to participate in the prestigious Global Leadership Program at Harvard Kennedy School, USA from March 5 to 13. "As you know, Harvard Kennedy School is considered the most prestigious and finest public policy school in the world. For this program, a select group of individuals from across the globe, excelling in their respective fields--whether governance, administration, arts, or culture--have been handpicked to participate in this learning opportunity," he said.

More details

He added, "I firmly believe that I will be able to incorporate these learnings into my work in a positive manner. There is no age limit to reading, writing, and learning. I believe that whenever an opportunity to study arises, one should embrace it. As you may know, some time ago, the World Economic Forum (WEP) recognized me as a Young Global Leader (YGL). Among these YGLs, a few are handpicked for this program and invited to Harvard University."

Parineeti and Raghav tied the knot on September 24, 2023, at the Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The wedding was attended by several well-known faces of the entertainment industry and politicians, as well as close friends and family members.

She was last seen in Amar Singh Chamkila, in which she starred alongside Diljit Dosanjh. Imtiaz Ali helmed the film. Diljit portrayed Chamkila, the top-selling artist of his era. Parineeti played Amar Singh Chamkila's wife, Amarjot Kaur. She will be seen next in a Netflix series.