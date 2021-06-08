Parineeti Chopra reveals she 'wanted to work with Ranbir Kapoor for a long time': 'I’m excited'

Actor Parineeti Chopra has revealed that she has wanted to work with actor Ranbir Kapoor 'for a long time'. The duo will be seen together in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next Animal. Calling Sandeep 'an interesting director', Parineeti added that she is privileged to be a part of the film.

Parineeti has had three back-to-back releases this year. She was seen in The Girl on the Train, Saina and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. While The Girl On The Train released directly on Netflix, the other two films got a compromised theatrical release due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, they have found a wider audience since their streaming release.

Speaking to SpotboyE, she said, "I am really, privileged and honored to be a part of the film. I wanted to work with Ranbir for a long time, so I’m excited to you know just be, on the sets and observe and learn from him."

Talking about Sandeep and the shoot, Parineeti continued, "I love Kabir Singh and he is quite an interesting director. I have spent some time with him and trust me Sandeep Sir has made an amazing film. I am actually really excited to be on that set because of the cast and just because of who all I get to learn from and like I said I signed that film also this year so it’s been good so far. We have some time now, we will figure out when we can shoot safely because we have a huge crew so yeah, there is time for the shoot."

Animal debuted its teaser with the announcement on December 31. It also features Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. An action-thriller, Animal will see Anil playing Ranbir’s father while Bobby Deol will play the bad guy. In March, Anil had tweeted that the film will release in 2022 on the occasion of Dussehra.

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar’s T-Series, Pranay Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures & Murad Khetani’s Cine1Studios. Animal was earlier scheduled to go on the floors in the middle of 2021.