Ranbir Kapoor once opened up about wanting to have children in his mid-20s.
When Ranbir Kapoor revealed he wanted children in his mid-20s until Ayan Mukerji changed his mind

  • Ranbir Kapoor, during the trailer launch of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani in 2013, had spoken about his wish to have children in his mid-20s.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 01, 2021 01:00 AM IST

There was a time when Ranbir Kapoor did not resonate with the ideologies of his character Bunny, also known as Kabir Thapar, from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. In the movie, Bunny wanted to live his life his own way, without the shackles of a simple job, marriage or children. However, did you know that Ranbir had once wished for a 'regular life'?

Speaking at the trailer launch of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, the actor, who was 30 years old at the time, had revealed that he wanted to get married and settle down in his mid-20s. However, he went on to say that it was director Ayan Mukerji who changed his mind.

"We are at times now where we should not give deadlines to marriage, age. When one falls in love, a wedding will happen, then children will happen. I think everything is natural progress," he said before crediting the filmmaker. "This is Ayan's teaching to me. When I got to know him four years back, I was in a hurry to get married. I said, 'I want to get married, I want to get married, I want to have children.' He would tell me, 'Relax, you're just starting out your career, meet people, live your life a bit then get married,'" he said.

Eight years later, Ranbir is dating Alia Bhatt. The actor, in an interview with former journalist Rajeev Masand, has said that he had hoped to marry Alia in 2020, had the ‘pandemic not hit our lives’. “I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick mark that goal very soon in my life,” he had said. Ranbir and Alia spent the lockdown together. They will be seen together in Brahmastra, which is also directed by Ayan Mukerji.

