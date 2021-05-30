Ranbir Kapoor's niece Samara Sahni makes Instagram debut, shares pics from family album, Reels, Dubsmash video

Samara Sahni, actor Ranbir Kapoor's niece and granddaughter of the late Rishi Kapoor, has joined Instagram under the username @samarasahniofficial. The 10-year-old has shared 10 posts on the photo-sharing platform, ranging from selfies to family pictures.

Samara's first post was a selfie with her mother, jewellery designer Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. She captioned it, "Me with mommy in 2019." "Love uuuuuu," Riddhima wrote in the comments. Her second post was a selfie, which also attracted a comment from her mother. Her third post was a family picture that included her father, businessman Bharat Sahni.

Samara also shared a picture of herself with her grandparents and Ranbir. She wrote in the caption, "I don’t know when this was but I love my family." Her grandmother Neetu Kapoor wrote in the comments section, "Awww love you," and added a heart and smiling face emoji.





Samara also shared a couple of Reels with a friend, and a Dubsmash video which she captioned, "I think I was 3 here hehe!!" Her most recent post includes a couple of selfies in which Samara made funny faces. Her mother commented, "What is this expression?"

Riddhima in a recent interview opened up about why she didn't become an actor, like so many of her family members. "Oh gosh! Kidhar se karu acting (how do I act)? When I was in London, I was getting a lot of film offers but I don’t think I ever thought of it. Not that I even had a discussion about it with my family. I came back from London and got married. When I was studying, I remember my mother would tell me about the film offers coming my way and I'd wonder what to make of them because I was only 16-17 at the time." she told a leading daily.

Also read: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni recalls getting 'a lot of film offers' when she was a teenager: 'Don't think I ever thought of it'

In recent months, several star kids such as Khushi Kapoor (daughter of Boney Kapoor and Sridevi), Shanaya Kapoor (daughter of Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor), and Navya Naveli Nanda (granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan), have either made their Instagram debuts, or made their profiles public.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON