Parineeti Chopra would use hair dryer to keep herself warm on Uunchai shoot, says 'everyone on set stole my trick' Watch

Parineeti Chopra took to Instagram and shared a video from the sets of Uunchai. She used hair dryer to keep herself warm in the cold region with mountains around her. She called hair dryer as her ‘saviour' while filming on the location. Uunchai, released on November 11 in theatres. (Also read: Amitabh Bachchan shares behind-the-scenes pics from Uunchai sets. See here)

In the video, Parineeti wore woollen clothes with cap and jacket. She wore blue jacket, white cap and ankle length boots with fur. She used a hair dryer inside the boots to keep them warm. She said, “My saviour, I need this” as she held the hair dryer in her hand with an expression of satisfaction on her face.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Parineeti wrote, "My saviour on the #Uunchai shoot. Proud to announce that everyone on set stole my trick. (cold face emoji). She used ‘Actors Secrets’, ‘Hair dryer’ and ‘Jugaad’ as hashtags.

Reacting to the video, actor Vaibhavi Shanilya wrote, “Goshhhh ! Why didn’t I know this earlier.” One of Parineeti's fans commented, “One more trick you can close your jacket (laughing emoji).” Another fan wrote, “Be careful (red heart emoji).” Other fan commented, “They all must be proud of you.”

Uunchai stars Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Anupam Kher, Parineeti Chopra alongside Neena Gupta and Danny Denzongpa. The movie is about three old friends who go on to climb Mt Everest, along with three more women, to fulfil the wish of their late friend. It is produced by Rajshri Productions in association with Mahaveer Jain Films and Boundless Media and directed by Sooraj Barjatya. The film saw its release on November 11.

