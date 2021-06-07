Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Parineeti Chopra talks about her 'creative arguments' with Dibakar Banerjee on Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar
Parineeti Chopra talks about her 'creative arguments' with Dibakar Banerjee on Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar

Parineeti Chopra opened up about working with director Dibakar Banerjee on Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The actor also shed light on the 'creative arguments' she had with the director.
By Dishya Sharma
PUBLISHED ON JUN 07, 2021 12:00 AM IST
Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor in a still from Dibakar Banerjee's Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.

Parineeti Chopra and Dibakar Banerjee collaborated for the first time with Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. While the director had said he and Parineeti were 'at loggerheads' about her character Sandy while filming the movie, Parineeti has deemed the intense discussions as 'creative arguments'.

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Parineeti said, "We used to have these creative arguments because he would say, 'But Sandy would do this' and I would be like 'no, she would not do this' or I would say, 'Why would she do this? She has to do this' There were the creative arguments, it was never fighting or arguments in the cliched sense. We were both fighting for Sandy."

The actor added, "It used to be a great high when either one of us would prove the other person wrong because that would just prove that either I know the character very well, as an actor I've understood it, or he's very clear about what he's written. We were both okay to lose those arguments because that would mean that we were getting Sandy right. So it was a very, very fruitful way of working with a director for me," she added.

Parineeti called fighting over the character with Dibakar a privilege that not many directors give. "Fighting with the (director) is a privilege that not every director gives you. Sometimes directors say, 'listen, don't talk, just do what I am saying.' That's not a fun way to work. So I was very lucky that Dibakar was as much wanting Sandy to excel as much I wanted her to excel."

Also read: Parineeti Chopra reveals cousin Priyanka Chopra's reaction to her three back-to-back releases

Dibakar had previously said that everyone on the sets remembered their arguments. "Arjun (Kapoor) and I 'bajaoed' ourselves on the workshop..." he said. "And then, intense amount of loggerheading with Parineeti, because she hadn't had the time to workshop. She joined and we workshopped for a few days and we got into the shooting. And I knew that while shooting we'd be workshopping and talking. And everyone remembers Parineeti and my arguments and questions and loggerheads," he said.

Dibakar added 'for each and every aspect' of Sandeep, her character, Parineeti was 'coming from her cultural memory'.

parineeti chopra dibakar banerjee sandeep aur pinky faraar

