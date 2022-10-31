Parineeti Chopra wants niece Malti to watch kid-friendly film Hasee Toh Phasee

Actor Parineeti Chopra in a new interview, talked about cousin, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. When asked to name one film of hers, that she would want her niece Malti Marie to watch once she grows up, Parineeti instantly replied with her ‘most kids-friendly' one, Hasee Toh Phasee. She also shared the reason behind her choice. Also read: Malti wears a lehenga on Diwali

Directed by Vinil Mathew, Hasee Toh Phasee starred Sidharth Malhotra, opposite Parineeti. It revolved around a love triangle as a businessman falls in love with the sister of his girlfriend and realises his true feelings on his wedding day. The film was released in 2014 and performed average at the box office.

During a rapid-fire round, Parineeti Chopra was asked to name a film which she wants Malti Marie to watch when she grows up. To this, the actor told Bollywood Hungama, “If MM had to watch any of my films, it would have to be Hasee Toh Phasee because that’s my most kid-friendly film.”

“I would want her to know that Tisha (Parineeti’s nickname) maasi is a crazy person and Hasee Toh Phasee would give her craziness. I would recommend that film,” she reasoned. Priyanka and her husband-singer Nick Jonas welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas earlier in 2022. In January 2022, the two announced that they became parents to Malti Marie via surrogacy. The couple, who got married in 2018, currently lives in Los Angeles. They recently celebrated their first Diwali with their daughter.

Priyanka has several projects, including It's All Coming Back To Me, and the series Citadel. Produced by Russo Brothers, Citadel will release on Prime Video. She also has Farhan Akhtar directorial, Jee Le Zaraa, alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. Parineeti, on the other hand, will be next seen in Uunchai, releasing on November 11.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON