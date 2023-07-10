No fear of riots, Hansika Motwani takes mom on a Euro tour

Even as the fear of riots and protests looms large on Paris these days, actor Hansika Motwani is undeterred and has jetted off for a Europe vacation with her family, to celebrate her mum’s birthday. Hansika Motwani was proposed by Sohael Khaturiya in Paris

“We always take a family trip once a year, and usually it is on my mum’s birthday because she likes to travel on her special day. This time, we decided on France as the destination, including Paris, which is one of my favourite cities in the world,” says Motwani , who left with her family on Friday night. While the trip is not a surprise for the actor’s mum, she reveals that the “surprise element is that we’ll be in Milan on her birthday. She knows that we are going to the whole of France, but isn’t aware of the entire itinerary”.

A while ago, the city suburbs were gripped by violence as riots broke out after a cop shot a teen during a traffic stop, sending a wave of fear among the tourists.

Asked if the news of the riots left her worried and made her rethink her holiday plans, the 31-year-old says, “I have read about it enough, and from what I’ve known and researched, going to the city is very safe for tourists. I haven’t anything else apart from this sentiment from everyone. I have been following this news since day one... in fact, Paris fashion was also held recently. So, it is safe to go, which is why we didn’t change out plans.”

That being said, the actor confesses that she is extra excited to visit Paris as it will be almost a year after her husband Sohael Khaturiya went down on his knee and proposed to her in the same city.

“Paris holds a very strong place in my heart. I guess it’ll be somewhere around 11 months since my husband proposed to me there. That memory is still very fresh in my mind, and evokes all kinds of feelings in my heart,” says the Partner actor, adding, “My first big film in Tamil was also shot in Paris. So, the city will always hold a special place in my heart, which is why I’m really looking forward to this trip.”

