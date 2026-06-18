‘Pataudi princess x Superman’: Fans can't keep calm as Sara Ali Khan meets Henry Cavill at Royal Ascot
Fans couldn't keep calm about the Bollywood-Hollywood crossover as Sara Ali Khan fraternised with Henry Cavill at this year's Royal Ascot.
Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan and Hollywood actor Henry Cavill made for a surprising crossover at the Royal Ascot this year. As soon as Sara and the official page of Longlines dropped pictures from the social and sporting event, fans couldn’t keep calm about the ‘Pataudi princess’ meeting‘Superman’. (Also Read: Saif Ali Khan gets emotional as Winchester College honours dad Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi: ‘Family is immensely proud’)
Sara Ali Khan meets Henry Cavill at Royal Ascot
Sara posted pictures from the Royal Ascot, writing, “A royal affair with @longines.” The pictures show her dressed in a formal ivory skirt suit with a dainty fascinator. She carried a matching clasp purse to complete the look. The event has already made waves, as King Charles III, Queen Camilla, the Prince of Wales, Prince William, and the Princess of Wales, Catherine, were among those who attended the iconic horse racing event in Berkshire, England.
Fans couldn’t keep calm as one of them commented, “Beautiful Pataudi Princess.” Another wrote, “Fitting for my Princess.” One shocked fan wrote, “Is that…Henry Cavill???” while others confirmed it was indeed him. Some fans mistook him for a ‘lookalike’ and had to be corrected. “Looking Royal Indeed,” commented one fan, while another excited fan wrote, “Pataudi princess x Superman!!!”{{/usCountry}}
Fans couldn’t keep calm as one of them commented, “Beautiful Pataudi Princess.” Another wrote, “Fitting for my Princess.” One shocked fan wrote, “Is that…Henry Cavill???” while others confirmed it was indeed him. Some fans mistook him for a ‘lookalike’ and had to be corrected. “Looking Royal Indeed,” commented one fan, while another excited fan wrote, “Pataudi princess x Superman!!!”{{/usCountry}}
Longlines’ social media page also posted Henry and Sara’s pictures, writing, “An expression of timeless elegance at Royal Ascot.” “Sara?” wrote one surprised fan under the post. “Henry X Sara (fire emojis),” wrote another. “Did not expect Henry to reprise his role as Humphrey In Stardust but he looks better now,” thought one fan. “This is what a proper gentleman should look like. I hope he has his Superman on underneath,” joked another.{{/usCountry}}
Longlines’ social media page also posted Henry and Sara’s pictures, writing, “An expression of timeless elegance at Royal Ascot.” “Sara?” wrote one surprised fan under the post. “Henry X Sara (fire emojis),” wrote another. “Did not expect Henry to reprise his role as Humphrey In Stardust but he looks better now,” thought one fan. “This is what a proper gentleman should look like. I hope he has his Superman on underneath,” joked another.{{/usCountry}}
Recent work
Sara last starred in the 2025 films Sky Force and Metro... In Dino. This year, she was last seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh Do. The actor now has Udta Teer, a spy comedy with Ayushmann Khurrana, lined up. The film is produced by Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment and marks the directorial debut of Akash A Kaushik. She has yet to announce other upcoming projects, though she’s rumoured to star in a film with her father, Saif Ali Khan.
Henry last played Clark Kent, aka Superman, in Zack Snyder's Justice League in 2021, and made a cameo in Black Adam in 2022. David Corenswet has since taken over the role in James Gunn's 2025 film Superman. Last seen in In The Grey this year, Henry has Enola Holmes 3, Voltron and Highlander lined up for release.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.