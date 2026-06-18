‘Pataudi princess x Superman’: Fans can't keep calm as Sara Ali Khan meets Henry Cavill at Royal Ascot

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan and Hollywood actor Henry Cavill made for a surprising crossover at the Royal Ascot this year. As soon as Sara and the official page of Longlines dropped pictures from the social and sporting event, fans couldn’t keep calm about the ‘Pataudi princess’ meeting‘Superman’. (Also Read: Saif Ali Khan gets emotional as Winchester College honours dad Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi: ‘Family is immensely proud’)

Sara Ali Khan meets Henry Cavill at Royal Ascot

Henry Cavill and Sara Ali Khan posed for pictures together at this year's Royal Ascot.

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Sara posted pictures from the Royal Ascot, writing, “A royal affair with @longines.” The pictures show her dressed in a formal ivory skirt suit with a dainty fascinator. She carried a matching clasp purse to complete the look. The event has already made waves, as King Charles III, Queen Camilla, the Prince of Wales, Prince William, and the Princess of Wales, Catherine, were among those who attended the iconic horse racing event in Berkshire, England.

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{{^usCountry}} Fans couldn’t keep calm as one of them commented, “Beautiful Pataudi Princess.” Another wrote, “Fitting for my Princess.” One shocked fan wrote, “Is that…Henry Cavill???” while others confirmed it was indeed him. Some fans mistook him for a ‘lookalike’ and had to be corrected. “Looking Royal Indeed,” commented one fan, while another excited fan wrote, “Pataudi princess x Superman!!!” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fans couldn’t keep calm as one of them commented, “Beautiful Pataudi Princess.” Another wrote, “Fitting for my Princess.” One shocked fan wrote, “Is that…Henry Cavill???” while others confirmed it was indeed him. Some fans mistook him for a ‘lookalike’ and had to be corrected. “Looking Royal Indeed,” commented one fan, while another excited fan wrote, “Pataudi princess x Superman!!!” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Longlines’ social media page also posted Henry and Sara’s pictures, writing, “An expression of timeless elegance at Royal Ascot.” “Sara?” wrote one surprised fan under the post. “Henry X Sara (fire emojis),” wrote another. “Did not expect Henry to reprise his role as Humphrey In Stardust but he looks better now,” thought one fan. “This is what a proper gentleman should look like. I hope he has his Superman on underneath,” joked another. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Longlines’ social media page also posted Henry and Sara’s pictures, writing, “An expression of timeless elegance at Royal Ascot.” “Sara?” wrote one surprised fan under the post. “Henry X Sara (fire emojis),” wrote another. “Did not expect Henry to reprise his role as Humphrey In Stardust but he looks better now,” thought one fan. “This is what a proper gentleman should look like. I hope he has his Superman on underneath,” joked another. {{/usCountry}}

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Recent work

Sara last starred in the 2025 films Sky Force and Metro... In Dino. This year, she was last seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh Do. The actor now has Udta Teer, a spy comedy with Ayushmann Khurrana, lined up. The film is produced by Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment and marks the directorial debut of Akash A Kaushik. She has yet to announce other upcoming projects, though she’s rumoured to star in a film with her father, Saif Ali Khan.

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Henry last played Clark Kent, aka Superman, in Zack Snyder's Justice League in 2021, and made a cameo in Black Adam in 2022. David Corenswet has since taken over the role in James Gunn's 2025 film Superman. Last seen in In The Grey this year, Henry has Enola Holmes 3, Voltron and Highlander lined up for release.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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