Pathaan: Here's what Shah Rukh Khan feels about comeback after four years, working with Deepika Padukone again

Shah Rukh Khan gave quite a few answers to queries about his comeback film Pathaan on Saturday. The actor conducted an AskSRK session on Twitter during which he spoke about his co-stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham as well as his action scenes in the film. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan says he took fitness tips from Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff during lockdowns

On being asked about how it feels like to make a comeback after a long gap, Shah Rukh said, “It’s like coming back home.” The actor was last seen in a full-length role in the 2018 film Zero, in which he played the role of a dwarf.

Shah Rukh also came across a fan's tweet: “Socha tha gf ke sath pathaan dekhunga lekin uski shadi kisi aur ke ho jayegi (I had thought of watching Pathaan with my girlfriend but she will be married to someone else). The actor responded to him, ”O sorry man. But akele mein bhi film acchi hi lagegi…don’t worry (the film will look good even when watched alone)."

Talking about working with Deepika Padukone yet again, he said, “Apart from her amazing capabilities as an actor and star…the calming effect that she has on the whole film is amazing.” Sharing his experience of working with John, who plays the antagonist in Pathaan, Shah Rukh said, “Known John for years was a pleasure to work with him. One of the most mild and well mannered person.”

Salman Khan has also confirmed a cameo in Pathaan. When asked to say one word for him, Shah Rukh said, “Awesome and very kind ( sorry two words) but bhai hai na.”

A fan asked Shah Rukh about what tips can be learnt from Pathaan director Siddharth Anand. He replied, “Very very hard working and hands on with everything. Too much fun.”

Ever since the release of Pathaan's power-packed teaser, a lot is being talked about the action sequences in the film. Sharing his experience of shooting the action sequences, Shah Rukh said, “The film was shot in parts during covid so it was really lovely to be working with all my friends in Pathan…great happiness.”

Earlier, pictures of Shah Rukh and Deepika from the sets of the film in Spain were leaked online. However, when a fan asked him about his favourite shooting location for Pathaan, the actor replied, “Yash Raj Studio ha ha.”

Pathaan will hit theatres next year on January 25. Shah Rukh also has Atlee's Jawan and Raj

