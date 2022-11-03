Shah Rukh Khan says he took fitness tips from Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff during lockdowns. Watch

Actor Shah Rukh Khan shared how he managed to stay fit during Covid-19 pandemic while talking to fans at an event on his 57th birthday. Shah Rukh has had to build an impressive physique for his upcoming action thriller Pathaan and the Covid-19 pandemic put a wrench in his plans. But the actor revealed he turned to his lockdown fitness gurus like Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, and Tiger Shroff for some gym an fitness tips during that time. (Also read: Dubai's Burj Khalifa lights up with birthday wishes for Shah Rukh Khan: 'We love you'. Watch)

Shah Rukh began filming Pathaan in early 2021 but the closure of all gyms and subsequent lockdown during the second wave of Covid-19 meant that he had access to no personal trainer to continue his fitness regimen. Shah Rukh spoke about all that at an event on Wednesday, which marked his 57th birthday.

A fan account shared a paparazzo video featuring Shah Rukh Khan with an interviewer on the stage. Shah Rukh opened up about his fitness routine during that time and said, “Covid happened and it's been three years. I did not know what to do. I used to wake up in the morning, my mornings were usually late Once I woke up, I'd go to the gym for 30-45 mins. But due to the quarantine rules, no trainer was allowed due. So I'd google the exercises that I could do. Or I would call big stars Salman bhai, Tiger and Hrithik for suggestions to do something. I'd ask them ‘can I do this, can I do that’.”

#Shahrukhkhan getting gym inspiration during covid from Megastar Salman Khan



You Say The TRENDSETTER, I Hear Megastar Salman Khan The REAL Bodybuilding Icon of Indian Cinema#SalmanKhan𓃵 #PathaanTeaser pic.twitter.com/lQEU98XbBW — Devil Sohaib (@beingSohaibkhan) November 2, 2022

All three actors--Salman, Tiger Shroff, and Hrithik Roshan--are known for their fitness. As soon as Shah Rukh mentioned Salman Khan's name, the crowd erupted in a loud cheer. The actors have been friends for decades, and Salman is rumoured to have a cameo in Pathaan, following which Shah Rukh will reprise his Pathaan character in Salman's upcoming film Tiger 3.

Shah Rukh has three releases lined up in 2023, the first of which is Pathaan. It also stars Deepika Padukone with John Abraham. The film is slated to release on January 25 next year. He will be then be seen in Atlee's action thriller Jawan, which marks Nayanthara's Hindi debut. He will round off the year with Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, which stars Taapsee Pannu as the female lead.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON