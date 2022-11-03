Dubai's Burj Khalifa lights up with birthday wishes for Shah Rukh Khan: 'We love you'. Watch

Actor Shah Rukh Khan turned 57 on Wednesday. While Bollywood celebrities and fans showered love on social media and outside Mannat to extend warm wishes to the actor, Dubai's Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building, lit up with his name and a special message. (Also read: Bollywood writes letters of love for Shah Rukh Khan as he turns 57: Farah Khan, Karan Johar, Dia Mirza, and more)

A video shared by the official page of Burj Khalifa on Twitter shows Burj Khalifa lit up with yellow and black lights, along with birthday messages for Shah Rukh. Burj Khalifa displayed, “Happy birthday Shah Rukh Khan", “Happy birthday Pathaan” and “We (red heart emoji) you” with a smiling face of the actor.

#BurjKhalifa lights up in celebration of the birthday of the great bollywood star, Shah Rukh Khan’s! Lets wish him a Happy Birthday pic.twitter.com/1Q55agSjXa — Burj Khalifa (@BurjKhalifa) November 2, 2022

Many Shah Rukh fans commented on the video. One of his fans wrote, “Amazing, King of Indian cinema.” Another fan commented, “Burj Khalifa tells every year that the biggest actor in the world and the one is the king, is only King Shah Rukh, whose kingship is still alive in the world and will remain for life.” Other fan wrote, “His success is motivation to millions." Many fans posted birthday wishes for Shah Rukh with heart emojis.

On Shah Rukh's birthday on Wednesday, a large crowd of fans was spotted outside the actor’s bungalow, Mannat in Mumbai. Later, he stepped out on his balcony to greet and meet the fans.

Shah Rukh will be next seen in Pathaan, the first teaser for Pathaan was shared by him on November 2. After the launch of the teaser, he paid visit to St. Andrews College in Mumbai to celebrate his birthday marked by his fans as SRK Day. While attending the SRK Day event, he danced to his hit dance number Chaiyya Chaiyya.

The film Pathaan stars Deepika Padukone with John Abraham. The film is slated to release on January 25 next year. Shah Rukh has a number of projects lined up. He has Atlee's action thriller Jawan and Dunki in the pipeline. Dunki is directed by Rajkumar Hirani, it stars Taapsee Pannu in the female lead.

