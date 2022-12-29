Pathaan is a victim of controversy, says former CBFC Chairman Pahlaj Nihalani: 'CBFC must have got pressurised from...'

Pathaan has been making news and facing boycott calls after the release of its song Besharam Rang featuring Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan on December 12. On Thursday, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) directed the makers to implement 'changes' in the film, including its songs. Now, former CBFC Chairman Pahlaj Nihalani has reacted on the matter and said that Pathaan was 'a victim of controversy'. He added that CBFC must have taken the call under pressure from the ministry. Also read: CBFC asks Pathaan makers to make changes in Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone film before release

In a new interview, Pahlaj recalled that before their release, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat (2018) and Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015), too, had faced boycott calls. Pahlaj, who was the CBFC chairman from 2015 to 2017, also spoke about the CBFC getting a letter from the ministry ahead of the films' release 'because of the law-and-order situation'.

Speaking about Shah Rukh's upcoming film Pathaan, Pahlaj told ETimes, "There’s no guideline that states that a colour can be cut. You can suggest changes if there’s vulgarity or obscenity. But if they ask for cuts because of colour, it would be a wrong proceeding. There could be pressure from the ministry... Pathaan is a victim of controversy. The CBFC must have got pressurised from the ministry to delete this portion of saffron colour. Otherwise, they had cleared the costume and the shot in the trailer."

He further said, "It is the committee’s right to decide what cuts and modifications are needed. They will have to see the revised version. Prasoon Joshi might have given a statement but he has no right to watch Pathaan with the examining committee. He must have got pressure from the ministry to see the film carefully because of saffron colour. If they suggest a cut because of colour then it would be a wrong proceeding."

On Thursday, the CBFC asked Pathaan's producer Yash Raj Films to submit a revised version of the movie in accordance with board guidelines, chairperson Prasoon Joshi said in a statement. A sequence in the Besharam Rang song shows Deepika Padukone wearing an orange swimsuit as she danced on the beach with Shah Rukh, which has been criticised by a section of people.

"I must reiterate that our culture and faith is glorious, intricate and nuanced. And we have to be careful that it does not get defined by trivia which takes the focus away from the real and the true. And like I have said earlier as well, that the trust between creators and audience is most important to protect and the creators should keep working towards it,” Prasoon was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

