Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Pathaan release and review live updates: Films enters 100 cr club in just 2 days, leaves KGF 2, Baahubali behind
Live

Pathaan release and review live updates: Films enters 100 cr club in just 2 days, leaves KGF 2, Baahubali behind

bollywood
Updated on Jan 27, 2023 12:48 PM IST

Pathaan release and review live updates: Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's spy-action film is scaling new heights at the box office window and raking in praises from celebrities. 

Mumbai: Shahrukh Khan Fans Club members take selfies outside a theatre.
Mumbai: Shahrukh Khan Fans Club members take selfies outside a theatre.(PTI)
ByHT Entertainment Desk
OPEN APP

Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, has caused a tsunami at the box office. With domestic collection already crossing 127 crore, the film has become the biggest Hindi opener of all time. The film is directed by Siddharth Anand and also stars John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jan 27, 2023 12:48 PM IST

    Shilpa Shetty reviews Pathaan

    "OMG! Watched #Pathan! @iamsrk sooo good to see you in a new avatar and you killed it & how! #respect for those abs is in. @TheJohnAbraham you were so hot, you set the screen on fire! @deepikapadukone, I’ve never whistled for any other woman like this, you all looked so GORGEOUS!

  • Jan 27, 2023 12:40 PM IST

    Rashmika, Ranbir watch Pathaan

    Team Animal watching the film together.
    Team Animal watching the film together.

    The team of Animal came together to watch Pathaan. These included Rashmika Mandanna and Ranbir Kapoor.

  • Jan 27, 2023 12:35 PM IST

    Kangana tweets about Pathaan

    Kangana Ranaut has been sharing tweets about the success of Pathaan and how many are calling it a win for love over hate. “All those who are claiming Pathan is triumph of love over hate,I agree but whose love over whose hate? Let’s be precise, whose is buying tickets and making it a success?Yes it is India’s love…” she wrote in a tweet. She went on to say that Pathaan doing well in a Hindu majority country shows our inclusivity. “Lekin all those who are having high hopes please note… Pathan sirf ek film ho sakti hai … goonjega toh yahan sirf Jai Shri Ram,” she said.

  • Jan 27, 2023 12:28 PM IST

    Pathaan breaches 100 cr club

    Within just two days of release, the film has earned 127 crore domestically. Check out full story here.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
shah rukh khan deepika padukone pathan + 1 more

Pathaan release live updates: Films enters 100 cr club in just 2 days

bollywood
Updated on Jan 27, 2023 12:40 PM IST

Pathaan release and review live updates: Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's spy-action film is scaling new heights at the box office window and raking in praises from celebrities. 

Mumbai: Shahrukh Khan Fans Club members take selfies outside a theatre.(PTI)
Mumbai: Shahrukh Khan Fans Club members take selfies outside a theatre.(PTI)
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Mira Rajput says she 'had a blast' watching Salman Khan, Shah Rukh in Pathaan

bollywood
Published on Jan 27, 2023 11:41 AM IST

Mira Rajput 'had absolute Bollywood big screen blast' watching Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan together in Pathaan. She also gave Deepika Padukone a shoutout on Instagram.

Mira Rajput shared a social media post after watching Salman Khan and Shah Rukh in Pathaan
Mira Rajput shared a social media post after watching Salman Khan and Shah Rukh in Pathaan
ByHT Entertainment Desk
Close Story

Alia Bhatt reacts to Bollywood boycott for first time, shared msg on Pathaan

bollywood
Published on Jan 27, 2023 11:07 AM IST

Alia Bhatt has hailed Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone-starrer Pathaan on Instagram. Seemingly commenting on the superb response for the film, she said “love always wins”.

Alia Bhatt has commented on Pathaan.
Alia Bhatt has commented on Pathaan.
ByHT Entertainment Desk
Close Story

Kartik Aaryan, Rajkummar Rao line up for prasad at Anurag Basu's Saraswati Puja

bollywood
Updated on Jan 27, 2023 10:15 AM IST

Filmmaker Anurag Basu hosted a Saraswati puja on Thursday on the occasion of Basant Panchami. It was attended by all from Rajkummar Rao and wife Patralekhaa, Kartik Aaryan, Abhishek Bachchan to Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Aditya Roy Kapur, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Patralekhaa, Rajkummar Rao and Kartik Aaryan attended Saraswati Puja hosted by Anurag Basu on Thursday.
Aditya Roy Kapur, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Patralekhaa, Rajkummar Rao and Kartik Aaryan attended Saraswati Puja hosted by Anurag Basu on Thursday.
ByHT Entertainment Desk
Close Story

Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at Karan Johar's 'love trumps hate' remark on Pathaan

bollywood
Published on Jan 27, 2023 10:04 AM IST

Days after saying 'films like Pathaan should definitely work', Kangana Ranaut took a U-turn as she slammed the film for showing 'enemy nation Pakistan in good light'. Kangana seemingly reacted to Karan Johar's 'love trumps hate' statement after Pathaan's box office collection broke records.

Kangana Ranaut tweeted about Pathaan's success after Karan Johar's remark on the Shah Rukh Khan film.
Kangana Ranaut tweeted about Pathaan's success after Karan Johar's remark on the Shah Rukh Khan film.
ByHT Entertainment Desk
Close Story

Malaika Arora, Arbaaz Khan share a hug after seeing off son Arhaan at airport

bollywood
Published on Jan 27, 2023 09:23 AM IST

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan went to the Mumbai airport to see off their son Arhaan Khan as he left for his college in the US.

Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora shared a hug after seeing off Arhaan Khan.
Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora shared a hug after seeing off Arhaan Khan.
ByHT Entertainment Desk
Close Story

Hrithik Roshan reviews Pathaan; praises Shah Rukh, Deepika, John: 'What a trip'

bollywood
Published on Jan 27, 2023 08:44 AM IST

Hrithik Roshan is all praise for Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand of War fame. The film is making new records ever since it was released on Wednesday, a day before Republic Day 2023.

Hrithik Roshan has praised Pathaan.
Hrithik Roshan has praised Pathaan.
ByHT Entertainment Desk
Close Story

Annu Kapoor admitted to Delhi hospital for chest pain, stable and recovering

bollywood
Published on Jan 27, 2023 08:11 AM IST

Actor Annu Kapoor was admitted to a Delhi hospital in the early hours of Thursday after complaining of chest pain.

Annu Kapoor at an event in Delhi on January 24. (PTI)(PTI)
Annu Kapoor at an event in Delhi on January 24. (PTI)(PTI)
ByHT Entertainment Desk
Close Story

Pathaan box office: Shah Rukh Khan film collects 70 cr in Hindi on day 2

bollywood
Updated on Jan 27, 2023 08:46 AM IST

Pathaan box office: The Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham-starrer collected around ₹70 crore in Hindi on day 2, the Republic Day holiday.

Shah Rukh Khan is seen in an action-packed avatar in Pathaan.
Shah Rukh Khan is seen in an action-packed avatar in Pathaan.
ByHT Entertainment Desk
Close Story

Pathaan actor Rachel Ann Mullins on co-star SRK: 'I didn't know who he was'

bollywood
Published on Jan 27, 2023 06:47 AM IST

Pathaan actor Rachel Ann Mullins, makes her Bollywood debut with the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer but she did not know who he was before working with him. Read on for her complete interview with Hindustan Times.

interview Rachel Ann Mulins plays a Russian spy in Pathaan.
Rachel Ann Mulins plays a Russian spy in Pathaan.
BySweta Kaushal
Close Story

John Abraham, Shah Rukh Khan call each other 'uncle' in old Pepsi ad. Watch

bollywood
Published on Jan 27, 2023 06:46 AM IST

In 2007, Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham were seen together in a commercial for Pepsi. While promoting the soft drink, the actors mocked each others' looks and even called one another 'uncle' as they fought for the attention of an uninterested teenager.

Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham in the old Pepsi (left) and in Pathaan (right).
Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham in the old Pepsi (left) and in Pathaan (right).
ByHT Entertainment Desk
Close Story

Bigg Boss' Abdu Rozik waits outside Mannat for Shah Rukh Khan

bollywood
Published on Jan 26, 2023 10:12 PM IST

Former Bigg Boss 16 contestant Abdu Rozik joined hundreds of fans outside actor Shah Rukh Khan's residence Mannat for a chance to meet with his idol. Shah Rukh's latest film Pathaan released on Wednesday and is already breaking box-office records.

Singer Abdu Rozik waited outside Mannat with a placard for actor Shah Rukh Khan on Thursday.
Singer Abdu Rozik waited outside Mannat with a placard for actor Shah Rukh Khan on Thursday.
ByHT Entertainment Desk
Close Story

Dhoni, Kohli haven't gifted expensive presents for Athiya-KL Rahul: family

bollywood
Published on Jan 26, 2023 08:47 PM IST

A previous report had stated that MS Dhoni gave a present worth ₹80 lakh, while Virat Kohli gave a gift costing ₹2.7 crore to cricketer KL Rahul for his wedding to actor Athiya Shetty. The couple got married in a private ceremony in Khandala on Monday.

Previous reports had suggested that MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli had gifted expensive items for cricketer KL Rahul's wedding.
Previous reports had suggested that MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli had gifted expensive items for cricketer KL Rahul's wedding.
ByHT Entertainment Desk
Close Story

Pathaan box office day 1 global collection: Film breaks records with 106 crore

bollywood
Updated on Jan 26, 2023 07:38 PM IST

Not just domestically, Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan is breaking international box-office records as it earns ₹106 crore globally. The action film, also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, released in theatres on January 25.

Deepika Padukone stars with Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan.
Deepika Padukone stars with Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan.
ByHT Entertainment Desk
Close Story

Did you know Afghani woman in Pathaan is actually Aamir Khan's sister Nikhat?

bollywood
Published on Jan 26, 2023 06:49 PM IST

Along with Salman Khan's cameo, Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan also features a connection to the Khan of the famous trio. Aamir Khan's older sister Nikhat Khan Hegde plays an Afghan woman who blesses Shah Rukh when he rescues their village in Pathaan.

Aamir Khan's older sister Nikhat Khan Hegde plays an Afghan woman who blesses Shah Rukh when he rescues their village in Pathaan.
Aamir Khan's older sister Nikhat Khan Hegde plays an Afghan woman who blesses Shah Rukh when he rescues their village in Pathaan.
ByHT Entertainment Desk
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 27, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out