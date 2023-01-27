Pathaan release and review live updates: Films enters ₹100 cr club in just 2 days, leaves KGF 2, Baahubali behind
Pathaan release and review live updates: Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's spy-action film is scaling new heights at the box office window and raking in praises from celebrities.
Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, has caused a tsunami at the box office. With domestic collection already crossing ₹127 crore, the film has become the biggest Hindi opener of all time. The film is directed by Siddharth Anand and also stars John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana.
Jan 27, 2023 12:48 PM IST
Shilpa Shetty reviews Pathaan
"OMG! Watched #Pathan! @iamsrk sooo good to see you in a new avatar and you killed it & how! #respect for those abs is in. @TheJohnAbraham you were so hot, you set the screen on fire! @deepikapadukone, I’ve never whistled for any other woman like this, you all looked so GORGEOUS!
Jan 27, 2023 12:40 PM IST
Rashmika, Ranbir watch Pathaan
The team of Animal came together to watch Pathaan. These included Rashmika Mandanna and Ranbir Kapoor.
Jan 27, 2023 12:35 PM IST
Kangana tweets about Pathaan
Kangana Ranaut has been sharing tweets about the success of Pathaan and how many are calling it a win for love over hate. “All those who are claiming Pathan is triumph of love over hate,I agree but whose love over whose hate? Let’s be precise, whose is buying tickets and making it a success?Yes it is India’s love…” she wrote in a tweet. She went on to say that Pathaan doing well in a Hindu majority country shows our inclusivity. “Lekin all those who are having high hopes please note… Pathan sirf ek film ho sakti hai … goonjega toh yahan sirf Jai Shri Ram,” she said.
Jan 27, 2023 12:28 PM IST
Pathaan breaches ₹100 cr club
Within just two days of release, the film has earned ₹127 crore domestically. Check out full story here.