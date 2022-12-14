Pathaan song Besharam Rang 'shot with dirty mindset', says MP minister Narottam Mishra; adds film may be banned in state

A few days after the first song from the upcoming film Pathaan, Besharam Rang, was released, Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra has raised objections to it. Talking to reporters on Wednesday, he said that the song 'has been shot with a dirty mindset'. He also added that the costumes in the song 'at first glance are objectionable'. (Also Read | Here's why Besharam Rang reminds you of half a dozen Bollywood numbers)

Besharam Rang, released on Monday, features Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone grooving in Spain. The music video begins with Deepika wearing a golden monokini while Shah Rukh is in a beach shirt. Composed by Vishal-Sheykhar, the lyrics are by Kumaar. Besharam Rang has been choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant.

As quoted by news agency ANI, the minister said, “The costumes in the song at first glance are objectionable. It is clearly visible that the song of the film Pathaan has been shot with a dirty mindset. I don't think this is right, and I will tell the director and makers of the film to fix it. Earlier also Deepika Padukone came in the support of Tukde Tukde Gang at JNU and that's why her mentality has come in front of everyone before.”

"And that is why I believe that the name of this song Besharam Rang is also objectionable in itself and the way saffron and green have been worn, the colours of the song, the lyrics and the title of the film are not peaceful. It needs improvement. If it is not done, then we will consider whether its telecast should be allowed in Madhya Pradesh. Now let's see, so far all those who have been asked have improved. If it's not done then we will consider," he also added.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan is scheduled to hit theatres on January 25, 2023. Apart from Shah Rukh and Deepika Padukone, the film also stars John Abraham. Pathaan was shot in eight different countries to give the audience a visual spectacle.

