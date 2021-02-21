Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Pathan: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer to release in 2022
Pathan: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer to release in 2022

For those hoping to see Shah Rukh Khan in Pathan this year, there is a disappointing update for you. The Yash Raj Film won't release until 2022.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 02:47 PM IST
Shah Rukh Khan will soon be seen in Pathan.

Shah Rukh Khan's fans were hoping the actor would take on the big screen with Pathan this year. Unfortunately, trade analyst Taran Adarsh has now clarified that the Yash Raj Films (YRF) movie is not slated to release in 2021. He took to Twitter to reveal that Pathan is tracking a 2022 release now.

"#BreakingNews... #Pathan - which marks #SRK’s return to the big screen after a hiatus - will release in 2022... Not 2021... #SRK collaborates with leading production house #YRF after a long gap," he tweeted. Pathan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in crucial roles. The movie is helmed by War director Siddharth Anand.

Shah Rukh has been away from the big screen since Zero. The movie released in December 2018 and did not perform well at the box office. Ever since, the actor hasn't announced any new movies. After a long hiatus, paparazzi spotted the actor making his way to the Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai back in November, giving fans a glimpse of his look for the movie. The actor was spotted sporting longer hair.

While YRF is holding on to Pathan until 2022, the production house is releasing five star-studded movies this year. The production house aims at ruling the box office with Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chillar's Prithviraj.

They have also booked the last August weekend for Ranveer Singh's Jayeshbhai Jordaar while Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera co-starring Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt eyes a June 2021 release. Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari's Bunty Aur Babli 2 will take on the summer box office.

In its statement about the release dates, the production house said, "Yash Raj Films has locked its exciting slate of films for 2021 and the company is signalling its strong intent to bring audiences back to experience films on the big screen."

