Shah Rukh Khan and sister seen getting into a ferry at Mumbai's Gateway of India, watch
- Actor Shah Rukh Khan was spotted at the Gateway of India in Mumbai getting into a ferry with his rarely seen sister. Watch.
Actor Shah Rukh Khan is often seen in Mumbai with members of his family including wife Gauri, and his three kids. Rarely do we spot his sister, Shehnaz Lalarukh Khan in public. On Friday, Shah Rukh was seen with his sister, getting into a ferry at the Gateway of India.
In videos that were shared online, Shah Rukh was seen in an all-black outfit and a jacket with a hoodie, getting into the ferry, while Shehnaz was seen getting helped into the ferry.
Shehnaz is rarely seen on Shah Rukh or Gauri's social media pages either. Shehnaz was recently in news when a fanmade family portrait of the actor and his family went viral. It showed Shah Rukh and his wife and three kids - Suhana, AbRam and Aryan, his late parents - Taj Mohammad and his mother. Standing next to Gauri was Shehnaz.
Shah Rukh lost his father when he was only 15 and his mother, when he was 26. Shah Rukh has found it hard to deal with this phase of his life. Sharing his Hichki moment with Rani Mukerji, he had once said: “The empty house without my parents used to come to bite us. The loneliness, pain and sadness of the loss of both my parents, could have been overwhelming enough to take over my life wholly.”
Shah Rukh has been shooting for his next, Pathan, which also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. While he has not spoken about it, but the news was confirmed by Deepika. In an interview with Femina, while talking about her line-up of films, Deepika said, “So, I immediately started with Shakun Batra’s film, which is a relationship story that we haven’t seen in Indian cinema before. Then there is Pathan, an action film with Shah Rukh Khan, next is Nag Ashwin’s multilingual film with Prabhas.”
He was last seen in Zero, which tanked badly at the box office.
