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Pati Patni Aur Woh Do review: Spririted Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara, Wamiqa, Rakul Preet make this comedy work

Pati, Patni Aur Woh Do excels with a sharp script and strong performances. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the film blends comedy with misunderstandings.

May 15, 2026 02:15 pm IST
By Rishabh Suri
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Pati, Patni Aur Woh DoDirector: Mudassar AzizCast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, Wamiqa GabbiRating: 3.5 stars

Wamiqa Gabbi, Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh in Pati Patni Aur Woh Do.

Comedy is serious business. In an era of reels and instant gratification, I often find myself laughing harder at one-minute Instagram gags than most full-length films manage to. Which is why it feels heartening when a film arrives that understands a simple truth: good actors can’t save a weak script, and a sharp script means little without the right performers. Pati, Patni Aur Woh Do (PPAWD) gets both the departments right.

What is the plot of Pati Patni Aur Woh Do?

Mudassar Aziz, after the equally entertaining Khel Khel Mein, is back in form as a director. Set in Prayagraj, the story revolves around Prajapati (Ayushmann Khurrana), a forest department official. Married to journalist Aparna (Wamiqa Gabbi), he agrees to help his friend Chanchal (Sara Ali Khan) elope with her boyfriend Sunny (Vishal Vashishtha). Sunny’s father (Tigmanshu Dhulia) is firmly against their marriage, so Prajapati pretends to be Chanchal’s boyfriend for the optics. Thrown into the mix is Nilofer (Rakul Preet Singh), Prajapati’s colleague, who is misled into believing that he and Chanchal are having an affair. What follows is a full-blown comedy of errors.

Durgesh Kumar, who incidentally also appears in Kartavya, released on Netflix the same day as PPAWD, turns out to be a welcome addition to the cast. Tigmanshu Dhulia shines in his brief role, while Vijay Raaz fares well.

PPAWD doesn’t gain much from its music, largely because the story leaves very little room for songs to make an impact.

The verdict

Overall, Pati, Patni Aur Woh Do is the kind of film that knows exactly what it wants to be and rarely loses sight of it. Packed with misunderstandings and energetic performances, it delivers enough laughs to justify the ride, even if some stretches work better than others.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rishabh Suri

Rishabh Suri writes for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement HT City. From Bollywood to Hollywood, from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam films, to OTT and television- he covers it all.

ayushmann khurana sara ali khan
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Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
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