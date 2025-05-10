Patralekhaa says she hates being called just Rajkummar Rao's wife: ‘People approach me only to reach Raj’
Patralekhaa admitted not being comfortable with just being referred to as Rajkummar Rao's wife and stated that she'd fight it till she dies.
Actor Patralekhaa made her Bollywood debut alongside Rajkummar Rao in CityLights. The two began dating in 2010 and tied the knot in 2021. In a recent interview with Galatta India, Patralekhaa spoke about being referred to solely as Rajkummar's wife, stating that she isn’t comfortable with it. (Also Read: Patralekhaa on getting 'bothered' by pregnancy rumours: ‘I got fed up with it and have stopped reading comments’
Patralekhaa reacts to being called ‘Rajkummar Rao’s wife'
Patralekhaa said that she "really hates just to be called Rajkummar Rao’s wife" and added, "I detest it, and I feel very small. Kyunki mera ek naam hai… mera ek astitva hai. (Because I have a name… I have an identity). Aapko lagta hai meri zindagi asaan hai kyunki mere husband famous hai but it's never easy. If you are trying to establish yourself as an individual and have your own career, it is very difficult. I request the media not to do this because it takes a lot of hard work. I'll never be comfortable and will keep fighting till the day I die."
She further added, "People often approach me only to reach Raj. They bring me scripts not because they want me, but because they want to cast him. And then it becomes clear what the bait is, they want me to take it to Raj, and the film is mine."
Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao’s relationship
Patralekhaa and Rajkummar tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony after 11 years of dating. While for Rajkummar it was love at first sight when he saw her in an advertisement, Patralekhaa, on the other hand, initially found him to be a 'weird guy' after seeing him for the first time in LSD. The couple often shares pictures together on social media, giving major couple goals.
Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao’s recent and upcoming films
Patralekhaa was most recently seen in the film Phule, directed by Anant Mahadevan and produced by Dancing Shiva Films, Kingsmen Productions, and Zee Studios. The film is based on the lives of Jyotirao Phule and Savitribai Phule. Along with Patralekhaa, the film also stars Pratik Gandhi, Vinay Pathak, and Sushil Pandey in key roles.
Meanwhile, Rajkummar will next be seen in the film Bhool Chuk Maaf. The science fiction romantic comedy, written and directed by Karan Sharma, also features Seema Pahwa and Wamiqa Gabbi in lead roles. While the film was initially slated for a theatrical release on 9 May, it will now premiere directly on OTT due to escalating tensions between India and Pakistan. The film is scheduled to stream on Prime Video from May 16.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.