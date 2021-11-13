Payal Ghosh pledges to donate hair to cancer kid patients on her birthday

Actor Payal Ghosh has been actively involved with philanthropic activities and for her 32nd birthday she has decided to donate her hair for cancer patients.

Ghosh reveals that she will be donating for kids suffering from cancer at Wockhardt hospitals in Mumbai.

“I lost my mom when I was 6. She had cancer. It was always on my mind since then to work for cancer patients. I regularly visit several such organizations, hospitals who work for cancer patients. The world has been unfair to such kids with this deadly disease. It’s our duty to try and bring some happiness to them,” shares Ghosh.

The actor, who has also came in aide of a lot of people during the second wave Covid crisis in the country earlier this year by arranging for hospital beds, medicines and oxygen cylinders, says for this year’s birthday on November 13, she really wanted to make a difference.

“I am trying to reach out to as many people as I can. Just wish to see the smiles on their faces. That means the world to me. It’s been a tough year for all of us and we have shown how we can stand together in the face of a storm. That’s the victory of the human spirit and that’s what I am so proud of. Let’s keep helping one another as we have been. I love kids and when I see them suffering from something as cancer, it pains me immensely. Anything that I can do for them will be my good fortune. Praying for all of them,” Ghosh says.

Talking about the whole donation process, the actor reveals that she will get it done, “as soon as I complete my upcoming film Red as I have to maintain continuity. I will do it the way the hospital asks me to go ahead.”