After Gotham Awards victory, All We Imagine as Light wins best international film at New York Film Critics Circle

ANI |
Dec 04, 2024 06:58 AM IST

Filmmaker Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine as Light winning the Best International at the New York Film Critics Circle comes a day after its win at Gotham Awards.

Filmmaker Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine as Light has won the Best International at the New York Film Critics Circle. The update was shared by US-based portal Deadline. The outlet also reported that the Best Animated Feature award went to Gints Zilbalodis' Flow. (Also Read: India's All We Imagine As Light wins Best International Feature at Gotham Awards 2024 | Full list of winners)

Payal Kapadia has directed All We Imagine as Light.
Payal Kapadia has directed All We Imagine as Light.

This is the 90th anniversary of NYFCC, whose members include Indiewire's David Ehlrich (2024 vice chair) and Kate Erbland, New York Magazine's Alison Wilmore and Bilge Ebiri, The Atlantic's David Sims (2024 chair), and Time's Stephanie Zacharek.

Notably, on Monday, All We Imagine as Light won Best International Feature trophy at the reputed Gotham Awards 2024. Other nominees in the category included Green Border, Hard Truths, Inside the Yellow Cocoon Shell and Vermiglio. The Gothams Film Awards were held at Cipriani Wall Street on Monday in New York.

Starring Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha and Chhaya Kadam, the film is an official Indo-French co-production between petit chaos from France and Chalk & Cheese and Another Birth from India.The film follows Prabha, a troubled nurse who receives an unexpected gift from her estranged husband, and Anu, her young roommate seeking intimacy with her boyfriend. A trip to a beach town allows them to confront their desires. Earlier this year, the film won the prestigious Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival.

