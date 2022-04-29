Pia Bajpiee: Over the time, I learnt to give it back

With a career spanning over a decade in South and Hindi film industry, actor Pia Bajpiee asserts to sustain in the space one needs to understand the importance of timely and planned release of the projects.

“When I started off in the industry, I was very naive and had no idea that a film doesn’t sum up with merely a good story and big actors. It simultaneously needs publicity and a well-designed release so that it reaches to the right audience on the right time. Achaa kaam karo and still if it’s not getting a proper release then all the efforts go in vain. That’s more the reason, now I pick up projects that I am fully sure of,” says the Laal Rang, Goa and Ko actor.

After being part of 21 films and still working across regions, Bajpiee who happens to hail from Etawah, Uttar Pradesh, wants to be part of films that reach her people back home.

Bajpiee adds, “I have worked with filmmaker Priyadarshan, superstar Ajith Kumar , Thalaivii-famed AL Vijay and others in all these years, so now I just want to go slow and pick projects thoughtfully. Coming from a small town, I have learned it the hard way. But, I’m absolutely proud of my roots and whatever I have learnt from my mother. Earlier in my career, I have met people who tried hard to pull me down and portrayed as if they really cared but, over the time, I learnt to give it back. It’s me with no facade, leave it or take it.”

The actor will be next seen playing a pivotal role in Pink director Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury’s film Lost with Yami Gautam.