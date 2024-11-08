Piyush Mishra takes a dig at 'bitter' industry veterans who criticise others: ‘Unka budhapa bahut kharab gaya hai’

Piyush Mishra is known for his unfiltered views on cinema, society and politics. The writer-actor minces no words in his critical views about the Hindi film industry. Piyush, in a recent interview with The Indian Express, said that he doesn't believe in criticising his colleagues as veterans who did so are now facing the consequences. (Also read: Piyush Mishra on why he's glad he didn't do Salman Khan's role in Maine Pyar Kiya: Couldn't have handled the stardom) Piyush Mishra recently spoke about industry veterans who criticise their colleagues.

Piyush Mishra on avoiding criticism

Piyush, while speaking about voicing his honest opinion, stated, “Anurag Kashyap has a very good sense of cinema. People think we argue a lot before when we make our music, but it is actually not true. We argue very little. We have stopped surprising each other– when I give him a song, he knows it is good, and he moves on. If he makes a good film, I am like, ya you made a good film. Now, he also makes bad films but then I don’t voice it out anymore.”

He further said, “I leave my social life after 6 PM and deep dive into prayer. Kashyap makes his films with passion, but something may not have landed and that’s completely fine. I don’t believe in sitting and criticising people, that ‘this actor is bad, that one is good.’ Whoever has done this, unka budhapa bahut kharab gaya hai (their old age hasn’t been good). They become bitter and all of them are suffering today. Nobody welcomes then, they are all by themselves in their houses and are now facing the consequences. Why to lash out at someone?”

Piyush Mishra's acting career

Piyush Mishra made his acting debut with Shyam Benegal's historical drama series - Bharat Ek Khoj in 1988. He later featured in films such as Dil Se (1998), Matrubhoomi: A Nation Without Women (2003), Maqbool (2003), Deewaar (2004), 1971 (2007), Gulaal (2009), Rockstar (2011), Gangs of Wasseypur - Part 1 (2012), Gangs of Wasseypur - Part 2 (2012), Main Atal Hoon (2023) and others.