Search
Fri, Oct 24, 2025
New Delhi oC

Piyush Pandey never used celebrities; Prahlad Kakkar recalls how the ad legend ‘cultivated’ creative people under him

BySantanu Das
Updated on: Oct 24, 2025 07:03 pm IST

Piyush Pandey, widely acclaimed as the man who changed India's advertising forever, died on Friday morning at the age of 70.

Piyush Pandey, the creative genius who gave Indian advertising its distinct voice and soul, passed away at the age of 70 on Friday. He was 70. Ad filmmaker Prahlad Kakkar paid tribute to him and his legacy, and said that his ‘legacy will live on’. (Also read: Amitabh Bachchan pays heartfelt tribute to ad legend Piyush Pandey: ‘A creative genius, a most amiable friend’)

Piyush Pandey was a prominent figure in advertising, renowned for creating some of India’s most iconic campaigns.(@anandmahindra/X)
Piyush Pandey was a prominent figure in advertising, renowned for creating some of India’s most iconic campaigns.(@anandmahindra/X)

Prahlad Kakkar's tribute

Speaking with ad agency ANI, Prahlad said, “We were the most irreverent people in advertising. We never took ourselves seriously. We never took anybody else seriously. Whenever we used to meet, we used to laugh a lot. We used to laugh at the world. We always used to do that. I'll really miss that with him because he was my partner.”

He added, “He never used celebrities. He never believed in it… I'll miss him. We were a pair. Your life will live on. Your legend will live on because you have carved so many people's lives. He cultivated so many great creative people under him.”

About Piyush Pandey

Piyush Pandey was a towering figure in advertising, renowned for creating some of India’s most iconic campaigns and contributing significantly to the growth of major brands. His campaigns, including Asian Paints’ “Har khushi mein rang laaye,” Cadbury’s “Kuch Khaas Hai,” Fevicol’s famous “Egg” advertisement, and Hutch’s pug commercial, became a part of India’s popular culture. From Amitabh Bachchan to Sachin Tendulkar, Hansal Mehta to Sudhir Mishra, Smriti Irani to Sanjay Gupta, several stars paid heartfelt tribute on the passing of Piyush Pandya.

He also made history as the first Asian jury president at the Cannes Film Festival in 2004. He later received the CLIO Lifetime Achievement Award (2012) and the Padma Shri, becoming the first person from Indian advertising to be so honoured.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Piyush Pandey never used celebrities; Prahlad Kakkar recalls how the ad legend ‘cultivated’ creative people under him
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On