Mumbai, In fragmented Maharashtra polity where perception management has become crucial ahead of the assembly polls, a Marathi play on CM Eknath Shinde's life and the sequel to a film on his mentor late Anand Dighe are set to be released soon. Play on CM Shinde's life, film on his mentor set to release ahead of assembly polls

The play, 'Mala Kahi Tari Sangaycha Aahe Eknath Sambhaji Shinde', is likely to be released after 'pitrupaksh' next month, while "Dharmaveer Mukkam Post Thane 2" will hit the screens on September 27.

The prequel of "Dharmaveer....." was released in May 2022 just before Shinde split Shiv Sena and joined hands with the BJP, leading to collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray-led government.

The biographical drama on Dighe, the charismatic Thane district chief of Shiv Sena revered by legions of Sainiks, showed Shinde and ministers like Dada Bhuse in a positive light.

"Dharmveer 2" was supposed to be released in August this year and its trailer was released by Shinde in June. The movie, however, missed the scheduled release due to floods in parts of the state.

"We will be releasing the movie across all theatres in the state," said director-writer Pravin Tarde.

"Dharamveer 2" delves deeper into the life of Dighe. Additionally, it provides a compelling perspective on contemporary politics and its connections to the past.

The Marathi play 'Mala Kahi Tari Sangaycha Aahe Eknath Sambhaji Shinde' will be presented by veteran theatre personality Ashok Samel.

Talking to PTI, Samel said the 90-minute play will "very positively" showcase the character of Chief Minister Shinde.

Shinde, who rose from a humble background as an auto-rickshaw driver, works 20-22 hours as the chief minister, he said.

Samel also wants to take forward the flagship schemes of the Shinde government, like the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana that provides ₹1,500 per month to eligible women in Maharashtra.

"The play will comment on how the undivided Shiv Sena sought votes as part of the alliance with the BJP, but later joined hands with the NCP and the Congress," he said, adding the actors are performing free.

The shows will be presented after 'pitrupaksh', he added.

The splits in the Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party have altered the political landscape in Maharashtra.

The developments not only bruised some egos but also burnished the chief ministerial ambitions in ruling Mahayuti comprising the Shinde-headed Shiv Sena, BJP, and NCP led by Ajit Pawar.

Ahead of elections to the 288-member Maharashtra assembly, the three parties are trying to claim the credit for the 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana', which has been well-received among women in the state.

Against this backdrop, winning maximum seats has become pertinent not only for the ruling allies but also for the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi, comprising the Shiv Sena led by Uddhav Thackeray, Congress and Sharad Pawar's NCP , and an audio-visual medium which leaves a lasting impact on the audience can come in handy.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.