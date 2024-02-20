PM Narendra Modi asks people to watch Yami Gautam's Article 370, actor reacts

Ahead of Yami Gautam's Article 370 release, PM Narendra Modi gave a shoutout to the film during his recent speech. During his Jammu visit, PM Modi addressed a large crowd and mentioned Article 370. Responding to him, Yami thanked the PM. Also read: Yami Gautam on Article 370 PM Narendra Modi talks about Yami Gautam's film Article 370.

PM Narendra Modi on Article 370

PM Modi said, “I have heard that a film on Article 370 is going to be released this week... It is a good thing as it will help people in getting correct information.” Reposting a clip from the event, Yami wrote on X, “It is an absolute honour to watch PM@narendramodi Ji talk about #Article370Movie.”

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

“My team and I really hope that we all exceed your expectations in bringing this incredible story to the screen,” she also added.

PM Modi in Jammu

During his over 30-minute speech, PM Modi also urged people to grant his party 370 seats in the upcoming Parliamentary elections, marking the significance of the Article 370 annulment in the state. The day-long visit comes ahead of the April-May Lok Sabha polls. It is his second visit to J&K in his second term; the previous visit was in April 2022.

Article 370

Meanwhile, Article 370 is an action-packed political drama. In the film, Yami is portraying an intelligence officer. Besides her, the film also has Priyamani in the lead.

The makers of the film recently unveiled the trailer. Going by the trailer, the film will showcase terrorism and corruption in Jammu and Kashmir. Yami, in the clip, referred to Kashmir as a ‘lost case’ and expressed her frustration as the special status of the state is seen as making it impossible for her to fulfil her duty. The film is also shown to highlight the emergence of terrorism in the region.

Article 370 is directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale. It is backed by Jyoti Deshpande, Yami's husband, Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar. It is slated to release on February 23.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place