PM Narendra Modi pens special message for IIFA awards on completing 25 years, wishes for ‘huge success’

The IIFA awards, which concluded last weekend in Jaipur, Rajasthan, was a star-studded affair. The 25th edition of the awards ceremony was hosted by Kartik Aaryan and Karn Johar. Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Nora Fatehi also performed at the ceremony. Now Prime Minister Narendra Modi has penned a special message to congratulate the awards body on completing 25 years and wished more success for the upcoming editions. (Also read: IIFA 2025: When and where to watch full awards ceremony with Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Kareena Kapoor) PM Narendra Modi shared a note on IIFA completing 25 years.

Narendra Modi's message for IIFA

The official Instagram account of IIFA shared the letter issued by Narendra Modi. It read, “I am pleased to learn about the 25th edition of International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards. This two-and-a-half decade journey reflects the commitment of all those who have contributed towards making IIFA a truly global phenomenon- producers, directors, artists, musicians, technicians and other industry professionals, and most importantly, audiences worldwide.”

The note also praised IIFA for recognising the best of Indian cinema and introduce the magic of movies to newer audiences in all these years. “Platforms like IIFA make sure that such cinematic brilliance is celebrated and encouraged,” read the note.

‘May it be the inspiration for the next 25 years’

“May this 25th edition of IIFA be a huge success. May it be the inspiration for the next 25 years of growth and achievement,” concluded the note.

An excerpt from the caption of the post shared by IIFA read, “As we celebrate 25 glorious years of the International IIFA, we are deeply honored to receive this special message from Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi, recognizing IIFA’s journey and its role in taking Indian cinema to the world.”

This year, two ceremonies were hosted in Jaipur on March 8 and 9, for digital film awards and theatrical releases. Laapataa Ladies emerged as the biggest winner of the night, sweeping awards in 10 categories. The awards show will be available to watch on ZEE TV on March 16, Sunday. It will air at 8 pm.