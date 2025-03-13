IIFA 2025: When and where to watch full awards ceremony with Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Kareena Kapoor

Amid repeated calls from fans to air the show on TV, IIFA 2025 will landing on your devices this weekend itself. The ceremony was hosted in Jaipur last weekend and will be telecast just seven days later. (Also read: IIFA Awards 2025 full list of winners: Laapataa Ladies sweeps most major awards, Kartik Aaryan takes home Best Actor) IIFA Awards were a grand affair this year, featuring stars like Shah Rukh Khan.(PTI)

When and where to watch IIFA 2025:

The official Instagram account of IIFA made a joint post with ZEE TV to make the release announcement late Wednesday night. A teaser for the show declared that it will be available to watch on ZEE TV on March 16, Sunday. It will air at 8 pm.

For OTT, the release date and platform has not been revealed yet.

What will be on offer?

IIFA marked their 25th year this year. Twin ceremonies were hosted in Jaipur on March 8 and 9, Saturday and Sunday. The IIFA 2025 Digital Awards were given out on Saturday and the ceremony for film awards was for Sunday.

Sunday's awards show was hosted by Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar. Performances on stage included Kareena Kapoor's tribute to grandfather Raj Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan's electric performance and a reunion on stage with Madhuri Dixit, and Shahid Kapoor's dance act.

Awards were also given out in multiple categories where Kartik took Best Actor trophy and Nitanshi Goel was Best Actress. Her film Laapataa Ladies also emerged as the biggest winner of the night, sweeping awards in 10 categories.

While speaking to ANI about the win, she said, "I wasn't expecting this," adding, "I was hoping Laapataa Ladies would win big, but I didn't think I would win myself. The other nominees were incredible, and I'm a huge fan of all of them. I'm truly overwhelmed by the love I've received."

Asked about the emotional moment when she couldn't hold back tears, she revealed, "It's become a thing now. Honestly, I couldn't stop crying because winning this award is a dream come true for every actor, and it's finally come true for me. I'm just so grateful."