Pooja Bedi on Aryan Khan’s bail: ‘Celebrities and their kids are human beings, just like everyone else’

Pooja Bedi, who was earlier trolled for calling Aryan Khan an ‘innocent kid’, is relieved after the 23-year-old was granted bail in a cruise ship drugs case. Pooja has now condemned all those who indulged in ‘mob-mentality attack’ on him.

Pooja Bedi said that bail should be the norm in such cases but Aryan Khan was put in jail amid hardened criminals.

She told a leading daily, “To be tossed behind bars with hardened criminals for weeks with no evidence to incriminate him, when bail should be the norm, not an exception in such cases, and to have the media breathing down your neck and projecting you as some criminal deviant, cannot be positive in any way.”

The Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar actor also came down on all those who targetted Aryan. She said, "It’s a shame on everyone who participated in this mob-mentality attack on him. Celebrities and their kids are human beings, just like everyone else... except the trauma and humiliation is compounded by unwanted and unwarranted attention. Never forget that!”

Pooja was recently in the news after she tested positive for Covid-19. She is vocal against the vaccine for coronavirus and had said, “I chose/choose to stay unvaccinated as it's my personal decision to allow my own natural immunity and alternative healing and wellness practices to accelerate my healing. You do what's right for you. Each to their own. Caution. Not panic.”

In August, Pooja had slammed the vaccination drive for all, including people with no comorbidities, calling it ‘illogical and sinister’.

"If 99 percent survive Covid with or without the vaccine the government needs to focus on isolating, vaccinating and masking those who have com comorbidities and are in the risk bracket. Not vaccinate the whole world and certainly not discriminate against the unvaccinated! It's illogical and sinister!" she had tweeted.

