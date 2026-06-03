Pooja Bedi slams Shilpa Shinde over false sexual harassment case: ‘Must carry serious consequences’

TV actor Shilpa Shinde stirred controversy after revealing that the sexual harassment case she had filed against Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain producer Sanjay Kohli was false. She made the revelation during a conversation with Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa on their podcast. Following her statement, actor Pooja Bedi and singer-actor Karan Oberoi have reacted strongly to the matter.

Pooja Bedi slams Shilpa

Pooja Bedi calls out Shilpa Shinde.

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Speaking to Variety India, Pooja said, “Any woman who weaponizes laws meant to protect victims, be it for revenge, personal gain, leverage, publicity, or malice, is betraying the very cause those laws were created to serve. False accusations not only destroy innocent lives but also make it harder for genuine survivors to be believed. Such misuse of the law is unacceptable and must carry serious consequences."

Pooja also pointed out that women who misuse laws designed to protect victims of sexual harassment or abuse do a disservice to those who face real trauma, distress and exploitation. She added that such cases damage the credibility of women who come forward with legitimate complaints and make it harder for genuine victims to seek justice.

'No one should be thrown into jail by a vindictive woman'

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{{^usCountry}} Singer, actor and author Karan Oberoi, who has previously spoken about facing a false sexual harassment allegation and spending months in jail, also reacted to Shilpa’s statement. He said that false accusations can permanently damage reputations and undermine the larger purpose of movements like #MeToo. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Singer, actor and author Karan Oberoi, who has previously spoken about facing a false sexual harassment allegation and spending months in jail, also reacted to Shilpa’s statement. He said that false accusations can permanently damage reputations and undermine the larger purpose of movements like #MeToo. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He said, “A false case is more anti-women than anti-men! Because genuine victims suffer on account of it. One false case has the propensity to cast aspersions on a hundred genuine cases. When the film 'Section 375' released, I had organized a screening for falsely accused men. It was a very important step in the right direction. I saw so many men break down on seeing the film. There were a hundred such falsely accused men watching the film. They needed to know there are many thousands of lives being destroyed by this legal terrorism. Each one has a very tragic story to tell. These are the ones who have suffered and chose to continue the fight for other accused and damaged people. I am just trying to galvanize all of them and to make an impact so as to let the world know of the injustice. I want this kind of legalized terrorism to end with me. No one should be thrown into jail by any vindictive woman in the future.” What did Shilpa say? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said, “A false case is more anti-women than anti-men! Because genuine victims suffer on account of it. One false case has the propensity to cast aspersions on a hundred genuine cases. When the film 'Section 375' released, I had organized a screening for falsely accused men. It was a very important step in the right direction. I saw so many men break down on seeing the film. There were a hundred such falsely accused men watching the film. They needed to know there are many thousands of lives being destroyed by this legal terrorism. Each one has a very tragic story to tell. These are the ones who have suffered and chose to continue the fight for other accused and damaged people. I am just trying to galvanize all of them and to make an impact so as to let the world know of the injustice. I want this kind of legalized terrorism to end with me. No one should be thrown into jail by any vindictive woman in the future.” What did Shilpa say? {{/usCountry}}

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Shilpa, who became a household name with Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, exited the show in 2016. At the time, she accused the producers of harassment and non-payment of dues. While the matter was eventually settled, her recent admission that the sexual harassment complaint was false has reignited debate around the case.

Defending her decision, Shilpa said, "The case ended. Nobody knows this, and I’m not afraid of telling the truth. Even today, I will say this because it is a big thing. I filed a sexual harassment case against my producer because I had no other option. Eventually, I got out of that situation because the matter was settled. I filed the case on that basis because the police directly tell you that if you want an FIR registered, you have to make serious allegations."

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Her remarks have sparked fresh discussions on the misuse of legal provisions, accountability in such cases, and the broader impact that false complaints can have on genuine victims seeking justice.

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