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Pooja Bedi slams Shilpa Shinde over false sexual harassment case: ‘Must carry serious consequences’

Pooja Bedi has reacted strongly to Shilpa Shinde's admission that she filed a false sexual harassment case against Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain producer.

Jun 03, 2026 05:53 pm IST
Written by Vibha Maru
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TV actor Shilpa Shinde stirred controversy after revealing that the sexual harassment case she had filed against Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain producer Sanjay Kohli was false. She made the revelation during a conversation with Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa on their podcast. Following her statement, actor Pooja Bedi and singer-actor Karan Oberoi have reacted strongly to the matter.

Pooja Bedi slams Shilpa

Pooja Bedi calls out Shilpa Shinde.

Speaking to Variety India, Pooja said, “Any woman who weaponizes laws meant to protect victims, be it for revenge, personal gain, leverage, publicity, or malice, is betraying the very cause those laws were created to serve. False accusations not only destroy innocent lives but also make it harder for genuine survivors to be believed. Such misuse of the law is unacceptable and must carry serious consequences."

Pooja also pointed out that women who misuse laws designed to protect victims of sexual harassment or abuse do a disservice to those who face real trauma, distress and exploitation. She added that such cases damage the credibility of women who come forward with legitimate complaints and make it harder for genuine victims to seek justice.

'No one should be thrown into jail by a vindictive woman'

Shilpa, who became a household name with Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, exited the show in 2016. At the time, she accused the producers of harassment and non-payment of dues. While the matter was eventually settled, her recent admission that the sexual harassment complaint was false has reignited debate around the case.

Defending her decision, Shilpa said, "The case ended. Nobody knows this, and I’m not afraid of telling the truth. Even today, I will say this because it is a big thing. I filed a sexual harassment case against my producer because I had no other option. Eventually, I got out of that situation because the matter was settled. I filed the case on that basis because the police directly tell you that if you want an FIR registered, you have to make serious allegations."

Her remarks have sparked fresh discussions on the misuse of legal provisions, accountability in such cases, and the broader impact that false complaints can have on genuine victims seeking justice.

 
pooja bedi shilpa shinde
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