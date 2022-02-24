Pooja Bhatt’s first advert, from when she was just 5, prompts a comment from Namashi Chakraborty: ‘My favourite forever’

An old television advertisement, featuring Pooja Bhatt, has resurfaced on her 50th birthday. The soap advert, which shows a young Pooja wanting to look like her mother, was shot when the actor was just five years old.

The ad was shared on Thursday by Instagram page Bollywood Direct with the caption, "Happy Birthday, #PoojaBhatt. Here is a rare soap ad featuring baby Pooja Bhatt."

The video starts with a young Pooja trying on a saree and make-up while saying, “Main fancy dress mein jaaungi, saree pehnungi, badi badi dikhungi, itni itni sundar, jaise meri mummy (I will go to a fancy dress competition, I will wear a saree. I would look like an adult, very beautiful, just like my mother).”

The young actor is then shown to be taking a bath while saying, "Mummy ka saboon, hamara saboon... kaanch jaisa, dekho idhar, dikhe udhar (Mom's soap is our soap, it's like a mirror, you can see to the other side)."

She adds, "Accha Pears, mujhe bhi mummy jaisi sundar bana dena jaldi (please make me as beautiful as my mom very soon)." The ad concluded with Pooja playing with her onscreen mother.

In the comments section, Mithun Chakraborty's son Namashi Chakraborty, wrote: “My favourite forever.” Earlier in December, Namashi had called Pooja: “My first crush and my favourite till date," while commenting on one of her Instagram posts.

Pooja had shared the same ad on her Twitter account a decade ago, revealing that this was the first advert she had appeared in. The tweet posted in February 2012 read, "One from the archives! My first ad at age 5! Pears Pure and Gentle Soap." She re-shared the ad later that year in August, on which her half-sister Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan commented, "Oh this is superb! You look so cute and absolutely born to act... So sweet."

