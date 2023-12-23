Pooja Bhatt celebrates 7 years of being ‘sober’ after quitting alcohol: 'If I could do it, so can you'

Pooja Bhatt gave up alcoholism seven years ago, around 2016. On Saturday, as the actor-filmmaker marked seven years of sobriety, Pooja shared a heartfelt message on Instagram. Earlier this year, on Bigg Boss OTT 2, Pooja had opened up about her journey of overcoming alcoholism at the age of 44. Now, in her latest post she has once again shared a message for people, who wish to give up alcohol for good. Also read: Pooja Bhatt opens up about recovering from alcoholism at the age of 44, says people used to call her ‘alcoholic’ Pooja Bhatt has spoken about being sober in a new post on Instagram.

Pooja Bhatt on being 7 years sober

Sharing a couple of pictures showing sunlight outside her home and also a sun-kissed photo of herself, she wrote in her caption, “When the going gets tough, the tough surrender Seven years sober today. Gratitude, humility, grace! To those who need to hear this – you are not alone and if I could do it, so can you."

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Pooja added the hashtags 'sobriety rocks', 'sober life', 'sober living', 'one step at a time', 'one day at a time', 'own your story', 'share your journey', 'end the stigma', 'end the shame', 'recovery is real', 'recovery is beautiful', 'recovery is the new cool' to her caption.

On overcoming alcoholism

Pooja has frequently spoken up about her struggles and the battle she fought against her alcohol addiction. Pooja, who was in the top 5 contestants on Bigg Boss OTT 2, had said on the show, "I had a drinking problem, and that's why I acknowledged my addiction and made the decision to quit."

Pooja had also added how women don't get to talk about addiction as openly as men in society. She had said on the show, "Society gives a license to men and thus they can openly speak about being addicted and recovering from alcoholism. However, women don't openly drink and so they don't openly recover. I used to drink openly so when I thought of recovering from alcoholism I realised that why should I recover in the closet? People used to call me an alcoholic but then I said I'm a recovering alcoholic."

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place