Pooja, Swara, Sonu react to video of Shah Rukh getting mobbed outside Mumbai jail

Shah Rukh Khan was spotted outside Mumbai’s Arthur Road jail Thursday afternoon and a video showed many camera persons following him closely, hounding him for footage. Bollywood actors Sonu Sood, Swara Bhasker and Pooja Bhatt have now criticised it.

Shah Rukh met his son Aryan Khan in the jail. Aryan has been in jail since October 3, when the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested him following a raid on a cruise ship.

Extending her support to Shah Rukh Khan, Swara wrote, “Shahrukh Khan is an example of grace & decent conduct. To me, he represents the best qualities of India as an idea. He is an inspiration to me personally. Sending him & Gauri love, strength & all my prayers!”

Without naming Shah Rukh Khan or Aryan Khan, Sonu Sood wrote in Hindi, “Kisi ki bhavnao ke peeche camera lekar daudne se pehle yaad rakhna, ishwar ka camera aap par focus lagae baitha hai. Kyuki har khabar khabar nahi hoti (Before you run after someone’s feelings with a camera in hand, remember God’s camera is focused on you. Not every news is the news).”

Pooja Bhatt shared a video of Shah Rukh outside the Arthur Road jail and tweeted, “Dear members of the press. I know times are tougher than ever & there is immense pressure on you’ll from your respective employers to grab a byte even if it means compromising your own health & safety but how do you’ll explain this pack like behaviour to your own children?Tragic.”

Dear members of the press. I know times are tougher than ever & there is immense pressure on you’ll from your respective employers to grab a byte even if it means compromising your own health & safety but how do you’ll explain this pack like behaviour to your own children?Tragic. https://t.co/oU6W1Od9cm — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) October 21, 2021

In response to her tweet, many fans of Shah Rukh Khan praised the grace with which the actor conducted himself in the video. One fan wrote, “Even during this senseless melee of the paparazzi, look at the poise of Shah Rukh @iamsrk. What a brave gentleman, this guy - doesn't deserve this heartbreak at all.” Another one commented, “I am surprised how he entered the vehicle without rushing, with being in complete control.”