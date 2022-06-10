Pooja Hegde complains about Indigo airline staff’s ‘threatening tone’ on Twitter

Actor Pooja Hegde took to her Twitter handle on Thursday and shared her disappointment with an airline company. Writing about Indigo Airlines staff she wrote, “Extremely sad with how rude @IndiGo6E staff member, by the name of Vipul Nakashe behaved with us today on our flight out from Mumbai. Absolutely arrogant, ignorant and threatening tone used with us for no reason. Normally I don’t tweet abt these issues, but this was truly appalling." (Also read: Pooja Hegde lost luggage before arriving for Cannes Film Festival 2022, had to get new outfits, buy make-up)

Pooja was flying out of Mumbai when the incident happened. Meanwhile, the airline company has not yet responded to the actor’s tweet. However, this is not the first time that an actor has slammed an airline for their alleged rude behaviour. Earlier this year, Chitrangda Singh had also tweeted calling out rude air hostesses of Go First Airlines.

Chitrangda shared a video from inside an airplane and wrote, “Flight 391 Goair to Delhi from Mumbai @g8.goair is the rudest the worst air hostesses ever!!! #rikusingh #jamie & #christopher #meenal all of them Please teach them some manners. Most high handed and arrogant attitude I have ever seen! Very disappointed with all of them. It reminded me of my worst experiences at #airindia.”

Pooja Hegde made her Bollywood debut opposite Hrithik Roshan in the 2016 film Mohenjo Daro. The film was set in the era of the Indus Valley civilisation and was directed by Ashutosh Gowariker. She was last seen in Acharya, which also starred Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, and Sonu Sood.

The actor will be next seen with Rohit Shetty’s upcoming Cirkus, alongside Ranveer Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez. Pooja also has Salman Khan-starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and was recently seen shooting for the same. Besides these, she is also a part of filmmaker Puri Jagannadh’s next Jana Gana Mana.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON