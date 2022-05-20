Pooja Hegde lost luggage before arriving for Cannes Film Festival 2022, had to get new outfits, buy make-up

Pooja Hegde made a stunning red carpet appearance in a strapless pink gown featuring a feather skirt at the Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday. However, the actor revealed she had a major fashion crisis before she arrived for the festival – she lost her luggage carrying her outfits, as well as her hair and makeup products. Also Read| Pooja Hegde says she has 'not come with a brand to' Cannes Film Festival, is representing India

Pooja revealed that one of her luggage was left behind in her car in India, while one got lost in Paris, where she had a connecting flight. The actor said that she and her team kept working even without a proper meal to ensure that she is ready for her appearances at the film festival.

Pooja told Film Companion, "We lost all our hair products, makeup, we lost outfits. Thankfully I brought a couple of real jewellery pieces from India which I had hand-carried. We landed, we had this upon us. We couldn't cry about it because we didn't have time to do that. I think probably my manager panicked more than me. But I was like, 'okay fine. Let's get into the car. Let's do fittings here. I will figure out the outfit and my team was there. My team ran, they got new hair products, new makeup, all of that, trying to make time, and it was crazy. We have had no lunch, no breakfast. I had my first meal of the day in the night (of red carpet appearance). So it was pretty hectic. My hairstylist had food poisoning, so he was like gonna pass out and he was doing my hair. I have a stand-up team, I am here because of them."

She further recalled, "I was like 'what the hell is happening' when my makeup artist said we checked in your one bag and I'm like, 'there were two bags.' So one was left behind in India, and my face really fell. And then it turns out we had no bags, but by then I was so prepared because I already had my crazy experience. But normally I'm a fighter...So we did disaster management, and it all turned out beautifully, hopefully, on the red carpet."

Pooja attended Cannes 2022 as a part of an 11-member delegation from India as the nation has been selected as the Country of Honour at the ongoing film festival. The delegation led by Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur also included AR Rahman, Ricky Kej Nayanthara, Pooja Hegde, R Madhavan, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

