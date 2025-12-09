Post Malone pays tribute to Zubeen Garg in Guwahati amid ongoing death investigation. Watch

Global music sensation Post Malone performed in Guwahati, Assam, on Monday, December 8, and a poignant moment from the concert has surfaced online. In a heartfelt gesture that left the crowd cheering, Post paid tribute to the late Assamese icon Zubeen Garg, whose passing earlier this year shook the entire region. Post Malone paid tribute to the late Assamese icon Zubeen Garg, moving fans during his concert in Guwahati on December 8.

Post Malone pays tribute to Zubeen Garg

While interacting with the audience, Malone said, “To be in the home of the great legendary Zubeen tonight, ladies and gentlemen. I just hope everyone’s having an amazing day and an amazing night. My name is Austin Richard Post, and I’ve come to play some street songs.” The shout-out instantly electrified the crowd, with fans erupting in appreciation and sharing clips across social media.

Zubeen Garg’s fans were deeply moved by the acknowledgment, calling it a rare and emotional moment. Many expressed gratitude that an international artist of Malone’s stature honoured Zubeen on such a grand stage, especially in the singer’s home state.

Ahead of the performance, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had taken to social media to welcome Post Malone to the city. “For the first time ever, global music icon and Grammy-nominated artist Post Malone will be performing in Guwahati, a historic occasion which places our city firmly on the world entertainment map. My best wishes on this occasion and I hope everyone loves Assam’s hospitality,” he wrote.

Zubeen Garg's death investigation

The singer died on 19 September 2025 while swimming in sea waters off Singapore during a trip tied to the North East India Festival. Official records list “drowning” as the cause of death. Initially, the Singapore Police Force (SPF), which handled the first autopsy under Singapore’s Coroners Act, said it did not suspect foul play. They noted the investigation might take another few months and shared a copy of the autopsy and preliminary findings with Indian authorities.

Simultaneously, in Assam, the Assam Police under its Special Investigation Team (SIT) launched a full-scale probe. More than 60 FIRs were filed across the state, and the SIT conducted multiple raids, including at the homes of the festival-organiser, the singer’s manager, and other team members.

A second post-mortem report from Delhi reportedly found no traces of poison, confirming "drowning" undermining earlier allegations of poisoning.

Meanwhile, arrests have been made, including the festival organiser, the manager, two personal security officers, band members and a close relative (a police officer). Financial irregularities (transactions of over ₹1.1 crore) involving the PSOs have also come under scrutiny.

The state government, represented by Himanta Biswa Sarma in the Assam Assembly, has publicly stated that the death is “plain and simple murder,” not an accident. The SIT has reportedly completed most of the investigation; a chargesheet is expected to be filed by 12 December 2025.