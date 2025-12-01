UK vlogger shocked by Post Malone ticket prices in Guwahati: 'American mind could never comprehend'

A British travel vlogger exploring India was left stunned after discovering that global music star Post Malone is set to perform in Guwahati and that he could buy six tickets for under $150 (approximately ₹13,000). The traveller, who goes by Alex Wanders on Instagram, is currently documenting his journey across India on social media.(Instagram/@alexwandersyt)

The traveller, who goes by Alex Wanders on Instagram, is currently documenting his journey across India on social media. In his recent video, he shared that he reached Guwahati, Assam - his 11th Indian state - when he spotted a billboard announcing Post Malone’s upcoming concert. Curious, he checked ticket prices and was shocked to find they were way cheaper than what they would have cost in America in 2025.

“The American mind could never comprehend this. I just spawned into Guhawati, India, and it turns out next week Post Malone is playing a show here. I just got 6 tickets for me and my friends for under $150. I don’t even wanna know how much one ticket costs in America in 2025," Alex said in the video.

“Finally made it to North East India! This is my 11th state in India. Guwahati, Assam," he wrote in the caption of his post.

Social media reactions

The video quickly went viral, drawing reactions from people across the region.

One user joked, “Bro spawned at the right time. Enjoy the concert.”

Another wrote, “Welcome to North East India. Don’t forget to visit Kaziranga, Karbi Anglong, Dima Hasao and Majuli.”

“Welcome to Northeast India. It's going to be an amazing trip.. hope you have fun!” wrote a third user.

Some users also encouraged Alex to explore the region’s thriving music culture. “Welcome to North East, you should try to visit as much as music festivals in North East. Its crazy with the number of International bands and artists come here to perform infront of the packed crowd!!!” one commenter wrote.