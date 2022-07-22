Prabhas is my favourite pan-Indian star, says Ranbir Kapoor

Actor Ranbir Kapoor, who was promoting his latest release Shamshera in Hyderabad, revealed that Prabhas is his favourite pan-Indian star at the moment. Directed by Karan Malhotra, Shamshera features Ranbir in dual roles and also has Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor in key roles. Also read: Ranbir Kapoor on dealing with paparazzi after baby's birth

Over the last few days, Ranbir was busy promoting the film in the southern part of the country. As part of the Hyderabad leg of promotions, Ranbir opened up about what he likes about Prabhas. In a clip from an interview to TV9 Telugu, Ranbir is asked about his favourite pan-Indian star, to which, he replies, “Prabhas.”

Earlier this year, during the promotions of Brahmastra in Telugu-speaking cities, Ranbir had revealed that Prabhas is a dear friend. In a video shared by one of Ranbir's fan accounts, a host can be heard asking Ranbir, “Who is your favourite Telugu actor?” As soon as she asks this, people in the crowd start taking Prabhas' name. Ranbir then says, “I would say, I also love my darling Prabhas. He is a very dear friend of mine. All of them are great but if I have to choose one, I'll say darling Prabhas.”

Prabhas is currently shooting for Nag Ashwin’s upcoming Telugu science fiction film, Project K. The film marks the Telugu debut of Deepika Padukone and also stars Amitabh Bachchan. He also has Salaar with KGF fame director Prashanth Neel, apart from Om Raut’s Adipurush.

Meanwhile, Brahmastra is gearing up for release on September 9. Ranbir and Alia Bhatt will be seen together for the first time on the silver screen in Brahmastra, a fantasy film written and directed by Ayan Mukerji, and produced by Karan Johar.

The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Dimple Kapadia, and Nagarjuna Akkineni. Brahmastra, a three-part series, has been in the making for years now.

